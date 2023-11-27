Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams react to Rams' 37-14 Week 12 win over Cardinals

Nov 26, 2023 at 05:40 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams each held postgame press conferences following the team's on Sunday at State Farm Stadium, discussing Williams' performance, the defense's overall performance and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"I thought Kyren's energy and production was outstanding." – McVay

  • The biggest story of the game was Williams' explosive return from injury, as he went for 204 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the win. 
  • With 143 rushing yards, Williams became the first Rams running back since Todd Gurley II in 2015 to have back-to-back such games.

"I thought Kyren and Royce did a great job, but obviously it starts up front." – Stafford

  • Thanks to the blocking of the offensive line, the Rams had a balanced game on Sunday with 229 passing yards and 228 rushing yards. 
  • Stafford himself had four touchdown passes against only one interception in addition to those passing yards.

"It's a blessing (to be back)." – Williams

  • Williams was productive as both a runner and receiver on Sunday, with 6 catches for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns in addition to his 143 rushing yards. 
  • Even more special for Williams was having family in attendance in Glendale to take in the performance.

