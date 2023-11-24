Kyren Williams returns as Rams & Cardinals battle in the desert | Game Preview

Beat the Birds

What a difference a week makes. Or more specifically, what a difference a single swing of a leg from 55 yards can make.

A missed field goal by Seattle kicker Jason Myers last week at SoFi Stadium rejuvenated the Rams hopes (as did Denver's upset of Minnesota on Sunday Night Football).

As cliché as it reads, this is a perfect testament to staying the course, trusting the process, hanging in the fight, etc. Certainly, the Rams have lost some games this season they should have won. It's nice to have one come around and land in the win column despite trailing for the better part of four quarters.

Thanksgiving Leftovers

Most of the games with ramifications for Los Angeles took place Thursday.

Strange as it was to pull for the 49ers, the Seahawks (6-5) taking a fifth loss brings them well within striking distance – with trips to Dallas and San Francisco next.

However, Jared Goff and the Lions really dented the Rams odds by surrendering a road win to Green Bay (5-6). The Packers unfortunately have a head-to-head tiebreaker over Los Angeles, and their remaining schedule has 4-2 or even 5-1 written all over it. That could be an issue.

The Monday Night Football contest between Chicago (3-8) and Minnesota (6-5) becomes magnified now. The Vikings were upset in Denver in Week 11, and they catch a late bye next. If the Packers are ascendant, the Rams might need the Vikings to sink.

Kyren Rewind

It will be great to have Kyren Williams return to the backfield this week, especially considering the last time we saw him, he was trampling the Cardinals.

Back in Week 6, Williams and the Rams rallied from down 9-3, scoring 23 unanswered points. Most notably, their opening drive of the second half set the tone – eight straight run calls on their way to a season-high 179 yards rushing for the game.

Unfortunately, right when it looked like the Rams had locked in to an offensive identify, their second-year running back suffered an ankle injury that shelved him for the past five weeks.

"You go back to his last game and it was arguably his best game," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said this week as Williams comes off injured reserve. "He got the stats off it, but it was textbook in terms of how to set up blocks within the run game. Not only was he breaking tackles and stuff and say he was blocked for four and he was getting six, well, it was blocked for six and he was finding a way to get 16, 18 and all that."

Balancing the scales in the matchup, Cardinals running back James Conner has been terrific this season, but missed the trip to Inglewood in October. He'll be back in the lineup in Week 12, ranked fourth at his position according to Pro Football Focus.