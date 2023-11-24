Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Kyren Williams returns as Rams & Cardinals battle in the desert | Game Preview

Nov 24, 2023 at 01:06 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

To those of you traveling during this Thanksgiving weekend, we wish you safe passage and hope it's been an enjoyable holiday.

For the Los Angeles Rams, if they had to hit the road for the holidays, there's no place they'd rather be than Glendale, AZ. Because no building in the NFL has been more hospitable to them than State Farm Stadium.

The Rams are undefeated in Arizona since Sean McVay was hired in 2017. They've won 8 in a row in the desert.

Overall, they're 12-2 versus the Cardinals under McVay, including a Week 6 triumph earlier this year. The Rams +188 point differential versus the Cardinals is the third-highest by any team versus any opponent in that period, according to NFL Research.

And this is no time to take their foot off the gas.

Sunday, the Rams have a chance to claim back-to-back wins for the first time this season, sweep the Cardinals, and improve to 4-1 in the NFC West. If they do, then this playoff push will have some serious momentum.

Beat the Birds

What a difference a week makes. Or more specifically, what a difference a single swing of a leg from 55 yards can make.

A missed field goal by Seattle kicker Jason Myers last week at SoFi Stadium rejuvenated the Rams hopes (as did Denver's upset of Minnesota on Sunday Night Football).

As cliché as it reads, this is a perfect testament to staying the course, trusting the process, hanging in the fight, etc. Certainly, the Rams have lost some games this season they should have won. It's nice to have one come around and land in the win column despite trailing for the better part of four quarters.

Thanksgiving Leftovers

Most of the games with ramifications for Los Angeles took place Thursday.

Strange as it was to pull for the 49ers, the Seahawks (6-5) taking a fifth loss brings them well within striking distance – with trips to Dallas and San Francisco next.

However, Jared Goff and the Lions really dented the Rams odds by surrendering a road win to Green Bay (5-6). The Packers unfortunately have a head-to-head tiebreaker over Los Angeles, and their remaining schedule has 4-2 or even 5-1 written all over it. That could be an issue.

The Monday Night Football contest between Chicago (3-8) and Minnesota (6-5) becomes magnified now. The Vikings were upset in Denver in Week 11, and they catch a late bye next. If the Packers are ascendant, the Rams might need the Vikings to sink.

Kyren Rewind

It will be great to have Kyren Williams return to the backfield this week, especially considering the last time we saw him, he was trampling the Cardinals.

Back in Week 6, Williams and the Rams rallied from down 9-3, scoring 23 unanswered points. Most notably, their opening drive of the second half set the tone – eight straight run calls on their way to a season-high 179 yards rushing for the game.

Unfortunately, right when it looked like the Rams had locked in to an offensive identify, their second-year running back suffered an ankle injury that shelved him for the past five weeks.

"You go back to his last game and it was arguably his best game," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said this week as Williams comes off injured reserve. "He got the stats off it, but it was textbook in terms of how to set up blocks within the run game. Not only was he breaking tackles and stuff and say he was blocked for four and he was getting six, well, it was blocked for six and he was finding a way to get 16, 18 and all that."

Balancing the scales in the matchup, Cardinals running back James Conner has been terrific this season, but missed the trip to Inglewood in October. He'll be back in the lineup in Week 12, ranked fourth at his position according to Pro Football Focus.

Kirsten Watson, D'Marco Farr, and Stu Jackson had more on the running backs on this week's Between the Horns.

Safety Valve

Compared to that first meeting, the Cardinals also could have a decided advantage in the shift at safety.

Arguably their best player, Pro Bowler Budda Baker did not dress at SoFi Stadium in October but will this Sunday. Few are better in run support, so Baker could help Arizona shore up their run-stuffing deficiencies from Round One with Williams and L.A.

Veteran linebacker Kyzir White will miss the rest of the Cardinals season with a torn bicep suffered last week in Houston, however.

Meantime, the Rams emerging star in the secondary, Quentin Lake, has a hamstring injury. One week after playing every single snap on defense for the first time in his career, the former UCLA Bruin was unable to practice in anticipation of the trip to Arizona.

Hurry Murray

We spoke with Rams corner Ahkello Witherspoon about the challenge of facing Kyler Murray, who he's intercepted earlier in his career.

"You want to cover for three or four seconds, ideally," the 28-year-old California native told us about the challenge of dealing with such a dynamic, play-extending quarterback. "I think there was a 10-second play last week that I saw him have a highlight on. So it's just staying sticky in coverage, and just understanding that his aggression also brings opportunity."

After a serious hamstring injury ended his time in Pittsburgh, Witherspoon was uncertain if he'd get another NFL opportunity in 2023. Rather than moving on to medical school, as he plans to do, a return-to-health for Witherspoon has put him on track for a career season.

For more on Witherspoon's unique path to professional football, including why Los Angeles was the perfect fit for his unique approach to the game, check out this week's Rams Revealed.

Strength in Numbers

More isn't always better, as my Thanksgiving servings proved again this week.

But against the Seahawks, 19 Rams played defensive snaps and it paid dividends, with contributions from all corners of the depth chart.

Bobby Brown III's return was impactful. John Johnson III turned back the clock with a season-high snap count. Keir Thomas and Ochaun Mathis provided some depth on the edge. Jonah Williams continues to thrive.

Now the offense needs to follow suit. Austin Trammell and Demarcus Robinson were ready when their numbers were called. A healthy Williams and Royce Freeman form a nice one-two punch in the backfield. I get that scoring is down across the league, but the Rams haven't scored 30 points since the opener in Seattle.

And let's type it into existence: a non-offensive score is way overdue, and would be a welcome jolt to kickstart the point production. Here's a list of the teams that have yet to score a safety or touchdown on defense or special teams: San Francisco, Tennessee, and the Los Angeles Rams.

Dominate the Division

Whatever happens the rest of the way, the Rams swept the Seahawks in 2023. That's it. That's the tweet.

Wouldn't it be nice to say the same of the Cardinals?

To date, the Rams are 3-1 against the NFC West. Unfortunately, they're 1-5 versus all other teams, but there's still ample opportunity for a course correction, there!

Sunday is an opportunity to guarantee a winning record against the division, knowing they'll go all in against the Niners in Week 18 in Santa Clara. In what was supposed to be a down year, that's an accomplishment to hang their hat on – and it could serve as the foundation to achieving even bigger goals.

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Ernest Jones, Kyren Williams, Byron Young & more Rams players getting ready to face the Cardinals

Take a look through photos of Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones, running back Kyren Williams, outside linebacker Byron Young and more Rams players getting ready for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

E_TOW39496
1 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29387
2 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29020
3 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29113
4 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29169
5 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17820
6 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39328
7 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39618
8 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39585
9 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17811
10 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17788
11 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17968
12 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17944
13 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29092
14 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29270
15 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39415
16 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39556
17 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17990
18 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28962
19 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29482
20 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29039
21 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39369
22 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39517
23 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29050
24 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29220
25 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39570
26 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39278
27 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18077
28 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39351
29 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39598
30 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29218
31 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29379
32 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18028
33 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17927
34 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28896
35 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39460
36 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39555
37 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39550
38 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17937
39 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17914
40 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29023
41 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29129
42 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39437
43 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29147
44 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39364
45 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Cards You're Dealt

A couple times along the way, I've mentioned in this space that it's in the Rams best interest to root for Houston this season. That's because they owe Arizona a first-round pick in this spring's draft. At 6-4, the Texans just beat the Cardinals and are in the AFC playoff framework.

After Week 11, the Cardinals now are projected to have the second-overall pick in the NFL Draft, according to ESPN Analytics. They also have a 19.3 percent chance of getting the first pick currently held by Carolina. No need to gift them another "lottery pick," Texans.

But don't be lulled into a false sense of security against Arizona.

Despite having a fourth-place schedule as a result of finishing last in the NFC West in 2022, ESPN assigns the Cardinals the hardest overall strength of schedule this season! There's more to this opponent than 2-9.

In the words of linebacker Josh Woods, "If you think we are a bad team, you don't watch football."

Credit Where Credit is Due

Last week, we called on the Rams kicking game to level up – both in the context of overall improvement and specifically to combat the strength of Seattle's special teams.

Credit to Chase Blackburn's unit, as they collectively did exactly that.

Rookie punter Ethan Evans was honored as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts. He and the punt team edged the Seahawks in gross and net punting, and there were nothing but touchbacks on kickoff. Place kicker Lucas Havrisik got his first game-winning field goal and was spotless on the day. Trammell had a 15-yard punt return. Let's hope the Rams can build off that performance.

THROWBACK PHOTOS: Best of Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals | Through the Years

Ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup, take a look through photos of historical matchups between the Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Running back Willie Ellis of the Rams breaks past a St. Louis Cardinals tackler as he rambled 18 yards in the teams NFL opener at Los Angeles, on Sept. 19, 1970. Linebacker Larry Stallings is in right foreground. Los Angeles won, 34-13. (AP Photo/DFS)
1 / 70

Running back Willie Ellis of the Rams breaks past a St. Louis Cardinals tackler as he rambled 18 yards in the teams NFL opener at Los Angeles, on Sept. 19, 1970. Linebacker Larry Stallings is in right foreground. Los Angeles won, 34-13. (AP Photo/DFS)

DFS/1970 AP
Los Angeles Rams Lamar Lundy (85) looms over and starts to come down on scrambling St. Louis Cardinal Quarterback Jim Hart in the first period, Sept. 17, 1968, St. Louis, Mo. Lundy and other Rams spent a good part of the night in the company of Jim Hart as the Rams won 24-13. The rest of the players are unidentified. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)
2 / 70

Los Angeles Rams Lamar Lundy (85) looms over and starts to come down on scrambling St. Louis Cardinal Quarterback Jim Hart in the first period, Sept. 17, 1968, St. Louis, Mo. Lundy and other Rams spent a good part of the night in the company of Jim Hart as the Rams won 24-13. The rest of the players are unidentified. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

Fred Waters/1968 AP
St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Cody Jones (76) defends a pass thrown by St. Louis Cardinals quarterback Jim Hart (17) during an NFL game at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 27 1975. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 35-23. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
3 / 70

St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Cody Jones (76) defends a pass thrown by St. Louis Cardinals quarterback Jim Hart (17) during an NFL game at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 27 1975. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 35-23. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ron Jaworski (16) sets up to pass during an NFL 1975 NFC Divisional Playoff game against the St. Louis Cardinals at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 27, 1975. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 35-23. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
4 / 70

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ron Jaworski (16) sets up to pass during an NFL 1975 NFC Divisional Playoff game against the St. Louis Cardinals at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 27, 1975. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 35-23. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller
Willie Anderson, left, of the Los Angeles Rams, leaps high in front of Phoenix Cardinals defender Carl Carter, and runs into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the game at Anaheim Stadium, Aug. 22, 1989. (AP Photo/Doug Sheridan)
5 / 70

Willie Anderson, left, of the Los Angeles Rams, leaps high in front of Phoenix Cardinals defender Carl Carter, and runs into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the game at Anaheim Stadium, Aug. 22, 1989. (AP Photo/Doug Sheridan)

DOUG SHERIDAN
St. Louis Rams Jeff Wilkins kicks the game-winning field goal as Ricky Proehl holds as Arizona Cardinals' Duane Starks tries for the block late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 15, 2002, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. The Rams beat the Cardinals 30-28.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
6 / 70

St. Louis Rams Jeff Wilkins kicks the game-winning field goal as Ricky Proehl holds as Arizona Cardinals' Duane Starks tries for the block late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 15, 2002, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. The Rams beat the Cardinals 30-28.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

TOM GANNAM
St. Louis Rams' Tom Nutten, left, celebrates a 19-yard touchdown catch by Terry Holt, right, against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 18, 2005 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner)
7 / 70

St. Louis Rams' Tom Nutten, left, celebrates a 19-yard touchdown catch by Terry Holt, right, against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 18, 2005 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner)

ROY DABNER/2005 AP
St. Louis Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins, bottom, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
8 / 70

St. Louis Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins, bottom, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
St. Louis Rams' Steven Jackson runs in the open field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 19-6. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
9 / 70

St. Louis Rams' Steven Jackson runs in the open field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 19-6. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/AP2010
St. Louis Rams' Torry Holt celebrates a touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
10 / 70

St. Louis Rams' Torry Holt celebrates a touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

MATT YORK
St. Louis Rams Isaac Bruce is all smiles after scoring on a eight- yard pass from quarterback Marc Bulger in the fourth quarter in St. Louis Sunday, Sept. 12, 2004. The Rams defeated the Cardinals by the final score of 17-10. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)
11 / 70

St. Louis Rams Isaac Bruce is all smiles after scoring on a eight- yard pass from quarterback Marc Bulger in the fourth quarter in St. Louis Sunday, Sept. 12, 2004. The Rams defeated the Cardinals by the final score of 17-10. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

JAMES A. FINLEY/2004 AP
Isaac Bruce #80 of the St. Louis Rams runs with the football against the Arizona Cardinals on November 3, 2002 in Tempe, Ariz. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 27-14. (Joe Robbins via AP)
12 / 70

Isaac Bruce #80 of the St. Louis Rams runs with the football against the Arizona Cardinals on November 3, 2002 in Tempe, Ariz. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 27-14. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2015, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12) celebrates his touchdown reception with teammates Kenny Britt (18) and Tavon Austin (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details have not been released by the Rams, that Bailey was shot on Tuesday, Nov. 24. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
13 / 70

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2015, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12) celebrates his touchdown reception with teammates Kenny Britt (18) and Tavon Austin (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details have not been released by the Rams, that Bailey was shot on Tuesday, Nov. 24. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Ross D. Franklin
St. Louis Rams Janoris Jenkins is congratulated by teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 25, 2012. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-17. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
14 / 70

St. Louis Rams Janoris Jenkins is congratulated by teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 25, 2012. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-17. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

G. Newman Lowrance
St. Louis Rams Craig Dahl is congratulated by teammates following an interception against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 25, 2012. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-17. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
15 / 70

St. Louis Rams Craig Dahl is congratulated by teammates following an interception against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 25, 2012. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-17. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

G. Newman Lowrance
St. Louis Rams Torry Holt, rear, pulls down a one handed catch for 13 yards as Arizona Cardinals Antrel Rolle defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
16 / 70

St. Louis Rams Torry Holt, rear, pulls down a one handed catch for 13 yards as Arizona Cardinals Antrel Rolle defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

PAUL CONNORS/2006 AP
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
17 / 70

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
St. Louis Rams James Laurinaitis leads the team in a pre-game huddle against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 8, 2013 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 30-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
18 / 70

St. Louis Rams James Laurinaitis leads the team in a pre-game huddle against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 8, 2013 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 30-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

G. Newman Lowrance
St. Louis Rams Zac Stacy runs in to score a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 8, 2013 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 30-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
19 / 70

St. Louis Rams Zac Stacy runs in to score a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 8, 2013 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 30-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

G. Newman Lowrance
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) makes a catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jerraud Powers (25) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
20 / 70

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) makes a catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jerraud Powers (25) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson (22) celebrates as teammate strong safety T.J. McDonald (25) intercepts the ball in the end zone to end the game as Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) defends during the second half NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 17-13. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
21 / 70

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson (22) celebrates as teammate strong safety T.J. McDonald (25) intercepts the ball in the end zone to end the game as Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) defends during the second half NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 17-13. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) runs back an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
22 / 70

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) runs back an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates with teammates during the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
23 / 70

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates with teammates during the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
24 / 70

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) rushes the ball for a two point conversion during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
25 / 70

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) rushes the ball for a two point conversion during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrate a toucdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
26 / 70

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrate a toucdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 70

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
28 / 70

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and scores a touchdown and celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
29 / 70

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and scores a touchdown and celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
30 / 70

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Linebacker (56) Dante Fowler Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
31 / 70

Linebacker (56) Dante Fowler Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (1) Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
32 / 70

Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (1) Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
33 / 70

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
34 / 70

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
35 / 70

Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
36 / 70

Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)
37 / 70

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)
38 / 70

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)

NFL LCC/2019 National Football League
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates with head coach Sean McVay during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)
39 / 70

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates with head coach Sean McVay during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams recovers a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 31–24 in an NFL Week 17 football game in the last game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
40 / 70

Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams recovers a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 31–24 in an NFL Week 17 football game in the last game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/Rams
Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams rushes for a first-down against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
41 / 70

Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams rushes for a first-down against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)
42 / 70

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)

NFL LCC/2019 National Football League
Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
43 / 70

Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams tackles quarterback Chris Streveler of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
44 / 70

Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams tackles quarterback Chris Streveler of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
45 / 70

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_210103_ramsVcardinals-249
46 / 70
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams/HANNA YAMAMOTO 2016
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
47 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
48 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
49 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
50 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4549
51 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1056
52 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2991
53 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3032 2
54 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3103
55 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3312
56 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3801
57 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5565
58 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5708
59 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3163 2
60 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
61 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
62 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
63 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
64 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
65 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
66 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
67 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
68 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
69 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
70 / 70

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

A Word of Thanks

Lastly, a short list of the Rams-related things I'm thankful for late in 2023:

That the core of Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and Matthew Stafford recommitted to modeling the way for this franchise.

That Sean McVay decided not to step away.

That Les Snead and his college scouting staff assembled what stands to be the most impactful rookie class since the Rams returned to Los Angeles.

That Puka Nacua ran 4.57 in the forty.

That the pro personnel department had the foresight to sign veteran depth at corner (Witherspoon), safety (Johnson), and receiver (Robinson) over the summer, then made the most valuable trade of the preseason in acquiring guard Kevin Dotson.

That the Indianapolis Colts didn't hire defensive coordinator Raheem Morris away last winter, though he certainly deserves to be a head coach in the NFL again soon.

That the league hasn't flexed Thursday Night Football in December versus New Orleans. And given the Rams improved fortunes and the fact the Saints lead the NFC South, my first Christmas wish is that Week 16 kickoff won't change! A Rams win on Sunday should solidify it.

For all the players who've stopped by Rams Revealed in 2023 – I think this has been our best season yet, getting to know the people behind the pads and helmets.

For the poor soul who has to edit this column every week.

And for all of you who read, watch, listen, and support the team and those of us who tag along for the ride. Have a safe and enjoyable rest of your Thanksgiving weekend.

Related Content

news

Derion Kendrick makes most of return to starting lineup

In a backup role against the Packers, Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick capitalized on being a starter again with his first career interception against the Seahawks.
news

Injury Report 11/24: Quentin Lake out for Week 12 at Cardinals; Ben Skowronek questionable; Cooper Kupp will play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp preview Week 12 at Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. 
news

Ethan Evans named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11

Rams rookie punter Ethan Evans' performance against the Seahawks in Week 11 has earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week recognition. 
news

Jordan Fuller is Rams' 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee

Rams defensive back Jordan Fuller has been nominated as the team's candidate for this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Rams DB Ahkello Witherspoon on the experience gained throughout his career & the leadership role he has taken on in his first season in Horns | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 110

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams defensive back  Ahkello Witherspoon talks about the experience gained throughout his career & the leadership role he has taken on with the Rams.
news

First Look: Rams head to Arizona to take on Cardinals in Week 12

An early preview of Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. 
news

McVay: Cooper Kupp day-to-day with lateral ankle sprain; running back Kyren Williams to return this week vs. Cardinals

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Cooper Kupp, running back Kyren Williams and other players coming out of Sunday's Week 11 game against the Seahawks. 
news

Lucas Havrisik gets first game-winning field goal in Rams' win over Seahawks

Appearing in his third NFL game, Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik notched his first career game-winning field goal. 
news

"Pueden añadir eso a su legado": Matthew Stafford resurge en el cuarto periodo tras golpazo para enorme victoria de los Rams | Resumen del partido

Los Ángeles sale de la mala racha al aparecer por fin el fútbol americano complementario que tanto esperaba el entrenador Sean McVay.
Advertising