Kyren Williams shakes off two fumbles for big day vs. Commanders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Including Sunday's game, Kyren Williams had fumbled just once across 194 touches – 168 carries and 26 receptions.

By the end of the contest, it became three in 216 touches, with two lost.

Point is, it's rare for the Rams running back to give up the football. So even in the two instances where possessions ended because of those pair of lost Williams fumbles, it didn't deter Los Angeles' faith in the all-purpose player.

Williams rewarded that trust with 27 carries for 152 yards and one touchdown in L.A.'s 28-20 win over the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium.

"I got a lot of confidence in him," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "Those are very correctable things."

Whether it was a possession at the beginning of the game or the end of it, Williams had an impact on keeping the Rams offense on schedule and scoring points.

His 27-yard run up the middle on the first series ended up being Los Angeles' second-longest play of the day and led to its first points. His 1-yard rushing touchdown late in the first half extended the Rams' lead to 10. His 13-yard run at the beginning of the third quarter set up the 62-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp. He also had the 2-point conversion carry that got the Rams to 28 points, and a 28-7 lead at the time.

Additionally, his gains on the drive after the Commanders' failed onside kick allowed the Rams to successfully run out the clock.

"Just keep going, keep playing," Stafford said of what he tells Williams. "It goes back to fundamentals, right? Just continue to trust those fundamentals and he's as conscientious of a guy as we have on our football team. We all know the kind of work that he puts in and frankly the spark he gives our offense. It was great to see him get back out there and continue to play well after that."

Both of Williams' fumbles on Sunday came in Washington territory, including one in the redzone. He said the issues with ball security were a result of "not holding myself accountable.

"If I'm getting the ball that many times, I gotta deal be able to have great ball security, keep it high and tight no matter what the situation is," Williams said. "Just being more aware, that's on me. 100 percent on me. I'm going to fix it and be better next week."

And right when those mistakes occurred, Williams said McVay told him he still had "100 percent trust" in him.

"I appreciate Coach McVay for always riding for me and letting me know," Williams said.

McVay also recognized the Rams' offense wouldn't be in as many situations as they were in a positive way if it wasn't for Williams' overall efforts.