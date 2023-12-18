From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 28-20 Week 15 win over Commanders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with the media following the team's on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the performances of Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, running back Kyren Williams and other key offensive performers, the way the fourth quarter unfolded and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"I thought there was some really good individual performances today, and I think there's some really great learning opportunities for us, players and coaches alike." – McVay

Stafford, Williams and Kupp all had strong performances on Sunday, but late breakdowns defensively led to 13 fourth-quarter points by Washington that made the game close.

As McVay noted, the Rams have a short amount of time to make those corrections having to face the Saints on Thursday night.

"(I said to him) that I got a lot of confidence in him." – McVay