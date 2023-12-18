Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 28-20 Week 15 win over Commanders

Dec 17, 2023 at 06:33 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with the media following the team's on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the performances of Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, running back Kyren Williams and other key offensive performers, the way the fourth quarter unfolded and more. 

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"I thought there was some really good individual performances today, and I think there's some really great learning opportunities for us, players and coaches alike." – McVay

  • Stafford, Williams and Kupp all had strong performances on Sunday, but late breakdowns defensively led to 13 fourth-quarter points by Washington that made the game close. 
  • As McVay noted, the Rams have a short amount of time to make those corrections having to face the Saints on Thursday night. 

"(I said to him) that I got a lot of confidence in him." – McVay

  • McVay was undeterred by Williams' two fumbles, and that reinforced confidence was evident with the opportunities Williams continued to get Sunday. 
  • Williams finished with 27 carries for 152 yards and 1 touchdown in the victory.

"Coop's (touchdown) was a really nice play design. Guys up front good nice job give me some time." – Stafford

  • One of the highlights of the day was Stafford connecting with a wide-open Kupp on a 62-yard touchdown pass along the Commanders' sideline. 
  • Kupp had 8 catches for 111 yards and 1 touchdown overall, marking his 31st career regular season game with 100 or more receiving yards.

"I'm just doing the best I can to try and help this team win." – Stafford

  • Including Sunday's performance, Stafford has thrown for 1,250 yards with 13 touchdowns against only 2 interceptions while completing 64 percent of his passes. 
  • He was 25 of 33 passing for 258 yards with two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

