Leonard Floyd sustained concussion against 49ers but expected to play at Packers; latest on Dont'e Deayon and Justin Hollins

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said outside linebacker ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿ sustained a concussion against the 49ers in Week 10, but it shouldn't affect Floyd's status for this week's game against the Packers.

McVay during that video conference with reporters confirmed Floyd is in concussion protocol. A team spokesperson also on the video conference said Floyd is at the stage of protocol where he has to practice to get up to speed before practicing in a limited capacity and then in a full capacity.

"He's feeling good, he's asymptomatic," McVay said of Floyd.

McVay also said cornerback ﻿Dont'e Deayon﻿ is progressing well from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss Week 10.

Meanwhile, the Rams are a week away from starting the window to activate outside linebacker ﻿Justin Hollins﻿ off of Injured Reserve. Hollins has been on IR since Sept. 28 with a pec injury.