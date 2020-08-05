Les Snead and the Rams help 10 minority and female apprentices dominate their roles in football, create pipeline for success in NFL

This project was born from a long and difficult conversation including three black Rams employees: Reggie Scott, Senior Director of Sports Medicine and Performance, Artis Twyman Senior Director of Communications and Jacques McClendon, Director of Player Engagement. As part of that dialogue, General Manager, Les Snead, asked "What are some things I can do?"

The Rams are recognized as one of the most diverse organizations in the NFL. "That does not mean we are perfect; we have work to do. But what it does mean is that we at least know, when we have a problem, we have the type of people that can fix it." McClendon said. The question then became, "What can we do in our field that shows the power of football and how we can help enhance humanity." Snead said.