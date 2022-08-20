Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Logan Bruss out for season after sustaining torn ACL and MCL vs. Texans; Daniel Hardy needs procedure to fix high ankle sprain

Aug 20, 2022 at 01:51 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Saturday that rookie offensive guard Logan Bruss tore his ACL and MCL in Friday night's preseason game against the Texans and is out for the 2022 season.

"Number one, it's a real shame for a kid that's worked really hard and puts a lot into this game," McVay said during a video conference Saturday afternoon. "I think that's the one thing that – the first thing, sometimes we have an inclination (that) is, okay, well how does this affect the football team. But how does it affect the person? You want to keep being more empathetic and more understanding, and this is a guy that loves football. We obviously draft him with the confidence that he could be a guy that could potentially contribute for us this year. Unfortunately, now, as a result of what's occurred, that won't be the case, but put your arm around him, you help him attack the rehab the right way, and I trust that he's going to do everything in his power to come back better next year than he was this year."

McVay said that with Bruss sidelined, it will force other players to step up. In that regard, he said he was pleased with the ascension of Coleman Shelton, who had been competing with Bruss in training camp for the starting right guard job.

McVay also praised the development of offensive linemen Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and AJ Jackson, as well as the experience of Bobby Evans.

"I've seen incredible strides from Tremayne Anchrum, he's been outstanding in the preseason," McVay said. "I think he's really done an outstanding job in these first two preseason games of showing that he absolutely belongs and he's a guy that could play and be ready to go if need be. And then the same thing with AJ Jackson. I think like I mentioned you guys yesterday, those guys have stood out, and then oh by the way, you've got a guy in Bobby Evans that has started at guard, he's started at tackle in meaningful games that we've won over the last couple of years. And then you've got some young intriguing prospects in guys that have been here."

McVay also said rookie outside linebacker Daniel Hardy left Friday night's game early with a high ankle sprain that will end up requiring a procedure to fix.

"Won't affect his whole season, but he's a guy that's a candidate to probably start the season on designated IR," McVay said.

