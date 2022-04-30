Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams select G Logan Bruss with 104th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2022 at 08:28 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have selected Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss with the 104th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

A Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, the 6-foot-5, 309-pound Bruss started nine games at right tackle for the Badgers last season (missed three games because of neck and shoulder injuries during the season), but has experience playing other positions along the offensive line as well. He had one start at right tackle and five at right guard in 2020, and also started 12 games at right tackle and one at right guard in 2019.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams G Logan Bruss | 2022 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of guard Logan Bruss from his time at Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 27-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
1 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 27-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
2 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis, Min (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
3 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis, Min (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (50) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
4 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (50) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Lafayette, Ind. The Badgers won 30-13. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
5 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Lafayette, Ind. The Badgers won 30-13. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen Logan Bruss (60) and Jack Nelson (79) line up during an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 27-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
6 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen Logan Bruss (60) and Jack Nelson (79) line up during an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 27-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
7 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Wisconsin Badgers Logan Bruss poses for a headshot Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
8 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers Logan Bruss poses for a headshot Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communicationns
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
9 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst congratulates Logan Bruss after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
10 / 15

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst congratulates Logan Bruss after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Bruss joins a Rams offensive line room that currently includes Rob Havenstein, Joe Noteboom, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, David Edwards, AJ Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Chandler Brewer, Adrian Ealy, Jeremiah Kolone and Max Pircher.

