Rams select G Logan Bruss with 104th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have selected Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss with the 104th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
A Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, the 6-foot-5, 309-pound Bruss started nine games at right tackle for the Badgers last season (missed three games because of neck and shoulder injuries during the season), but has experience playing other positions along the offensive line as well. He had one start at right tackle and five at right guard in 2020, and also started 12 games at right tackle and one at right guard in 2019.
Bruss joins a Rams offensive line room that currently includes Rob Havenstein, Joe Noteboom, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, David Edwards, AJ Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Chandler Brewer, Adrian Ealy, Jeremiah Kolone and Max Pircher.