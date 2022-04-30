Rams select G Logan Bruss with 104th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

A Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, the 6-foot-5, 309-pound Bruss started nine games at right tackle for the Badgers last season (missed three games because of neck and shoulder injuries during the season), but has experience playing other positions along the offensive line as well. He had one start at right tackle and five at right guard in 2020, and also started 12 games at right tackle and one at right guard in 2019.