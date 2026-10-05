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Rams defense comes through on third, fourth down in Week 4 win over Eagles

Oct 05, 2026 at 03:41 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – At times they started with their backs closer to their own endzones. Other times, the Eagles offense had favorable starting field position because of a turnover or momentum-swinging special teams play.

It wasn't always the most advantageous circumstances for the Rams defense Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. But the unit bowed up when it mattered most in a 24-20 road victory, holding the Eagles to 0-for-12 on 3rd down and 1-for-4 on fourth down.

"I thought (defensive coordinator) Chris (Shula) called the game aggressively, and I thought our guys answered the bell," McVay said Monday.

The three most impactful stops came in the second half, and on consecutive defensive series.

Trailing by 10 with 1:07 remaining in the third quarter, inside linebacker Nate Landman tackled quarterback Jalen Hurts short of the line to gain on a tush push attempt – a play that, while not executed as successfully as it was in 2023 and 2024, still had a success rate of under 70% in 2025.

"I think that represented a huge turn in the game," defensive end Kobie Turner said Monday. "First of all, to have the confidence that they had to go for it on their own, what, 40-something yard line? They're in negative territory, and for them to believe that, 'Oh yeah, we're just going to get it, we're just going to run the tush push and we're going to get it.' That's the moment where one, when you take away and when you stop somebody at doing what they're known for what they consider their pride and joy, you feel like you really have control of an opponent."

On the next defensive series, Los Angeles stood taller, stopping Philadelphia on 4th-and-goal from the L.A. 2-yard line. Its offense returned the favor on the ensuing possession, as running back Kyren Williams scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown to cut the Rams' deficit.

After that, the following defensive series – a 3-and-out – sparked the go-head scoring drive which Williams ended with a 7-yard rushing touchdown.

"Our defense was outstanding today, getting that stop a bunch of times," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "But the one late was huge for us, gave us the opportunity to try to get some points on a long drive. We were able to go down there, get a touchdown, and then getting off the field late in the game again, give us another opportunity. So, can't say enough of good things about our defense and how resilient they played today."

Young's sack and strip sack on the final drive put an exclamation point on the unit's day, a resilient effort that sparked a come-from-behind win in Week 4.

"That's our style of play, is to make them snap it one more time," Young said. "And when they do try to go for it on fourth down, just shut it down."

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