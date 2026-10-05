Injury Updates: Sean McVay hopeful Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and Aaron Donald (back) will play on Monday Night Football vs. Bills, explains why Terrance Ferguson (ankle) landed on IR

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) could potentially return as soon as this week.

Head coach Sean McVay on Monday confirmed they will try to harness Watson's shoulder this week, and are hopeful he can play on Monday Night Football against the Bills at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN) if this week of practice goes well.

"The goal and the optimism would be that he will be able to do those things," McVay said. "And if he feels good throughout the week in practice, the expectation is he'll be ready to roll against the Bills."

Watson missed the Rams' Week 4 win over the Eagles with a dislocated shoulder sustained the week prior against the Broncos. The day after the Broncos game, McVay said harnessing Watson's shoulder was something they would look into.

If Watson is unable to go, cornerback Josh Wallace would likely start in his place for a second-straight game, having done so opposite Trent McDuffie last week in Philadelphia.

Watson recorded 10 total tackles and three passes defensed on the season prior to exiting Sunday Night Football at Denver with that shoulder injury.

McVay also said the "hope" is defensive end Aaron Donald returns for Week 5 against the Bills after missing last week's game against the Eagles with back soreness.

"I don't want to pigeonhole, but yeah, that's the direction that it looks like it's trending in," McVay said.

As for why tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve last Friday, McVay said "just the severity of" Ferguson's medial ankle sprain.

McVay also said they made the decision as they got more information about that injury and what the real timeline looked like based on the athlete Ferguson is and his play style. It also allowed them to open up a roster spot.

McVay said they don't want to rush Ferguson back, but made clear he expects Ferguson to return before the end of the season.