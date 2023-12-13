Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. Washington Commanders: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 15 regular season matchup

Dec 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams-Commanders game on Sunday, Dec. 17.

MATCHUP

The Rams (6-7) are home in Week 15, hosting the Commanders (4-9) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in the first of back-to-back home games in a five-day span. Kickoff in Inglewood is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on CBS.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 42nd all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Commanders leading the series 26-14-1. Los Angeles won the last regular season meeting 30-10 on October 11, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium.

PIZZA! PIZZA! PREGAME PRESENTED BY LITTLE CAESARS

Hours before kickoff, join J.B. Long, D'Marco Farr, Maurice Jones-Drew and special guests as they preview the upcoming matchup on the Digital Pregame Show presented by Little Caesars. The guys talk players to watch, latest storylines, bold predictions and more all from the field at SoFi Stadium.

As part of your pregame ritual, make sure to order Little Caesars online at littlecaesars.com during Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame— 1 hour before or 3 hours after kickoff on Thursdays, Mondays, and all day Sunday. Fans can score perks and be entered to win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII! No purchase necessary. Visit Littlecaesars.com/NFL for rules.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: CBS
  • Play-by-play: Tom McCarthy
  • Color analyst(s): James Lofton and Jay Feely
  • Sideline reporter(s): Tiffany Blackmon

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

Advertising