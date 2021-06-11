Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee recognizes 56 "unsung hero" community and nonprofit organizations

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee (LASBHC) on Thursday recognized 56 community organizations and nonprofits at SoFi Stadium as part of the official Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program.

"The organizations recognized here today embody the very best of what our city has to offer," LASBHC Chairman Casey Wasserman said during the celebration. "And we're thrilled to see them benefit from the Super Bowl's far-reaching economic and philanthropic legacy."

According to a release, each "Champion" organization will receive a $10,000 grant, a professionally produced vignette-style video spotlighting their organization, and public recognition of their work in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Six of those 56 organizations will also be selected to each receive a total grant award of $50,000 to make an even bigger impact in their community. The additional grant award will be announced later this year.

Each of the 56 champions were chosen by the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program from communities across all of Los Angeles County through a public nomination process which called on Angelos to nominate "the changemakers, inspiration leaders and those who embody the diversity of our region." Some of the 56 are focused on specific neighborhoods and communities within the region, including but not limited to: South Los Angeles, Boyle Heights, Crenshaw, Marina Del Rey, Hollywood, Inglewood, Long Beach, Burbank, Venice, Watts, and Compton.

According to Renata Simril, President and CEO of the LA84 Foundation, those 56 champions were drawn from than 400 nominees.

Simril said during Thursday's celebration she remembered her and Wasserman's pitch to NFL owners five years ago on L.A. hosting Super Bowl 56 being about not only hosting a game, "but the boundless possibilities that is Los Angeles," as well as the power of sport and major sporting events "to make our city better, one kid and one community at a time."

"Through the Champions Live Here Legacy Program, the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission and the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee is harnessing the tremendous spotlight of the Super Bowl to recognize and elevate the spirit of access and opportunity that these 56 unsung hero organizations bring to the families and the communities they serve," Simril said.

Representatives from each organization walked out onto the field and were introduced by Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier, who emceed the event. After they took their seats along the west sideline, Frazier later welcomed Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay to the stage to offer congratulations, discuss the importance of community and talk about the upcoming season.

Stafford understands the importance of using his visibility to set an example for others, knowing that if people see him doing something positive out in the community, it might inspire them to do the same.

"I think the biggest thing for (my wife) Kelly and myself, when we were trying to figure out what we wanted to do in Detroit, is we wanted to be passionate about it," Stafford said. "I feel like when you're passionate about something, that's when you do the best job. It's the easiest way to affect change when you really believe in what you're doing. We'll search high and low to figure out what we want to dive into, make sure we make an impact here."

McVay, meanwhile, recognizes the importance of community from his partnership with the LA84 Foundation and Play Equity Fund last August.

"When you pour into people, it always comes back to you, but you always feel better about yourself," McVay said. "Because what a blessing it is to be able to do what we do, and when you use it for the right reasons, just good feelings all around, and that's what's so special about being a part of this community."

