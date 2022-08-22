Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matthew Stafford is No. 27 on NFL Top 100

Aug 21, 2022 at 08:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Quarterback Matthew Stafford's first season with the Rams has led to his highest ranking by his peers.

Stafford checked in at No. 27 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022, besting No. 31 in 2017 and 2018.

In Year 1 in the horns, Stafford completed 404 of 601 pass attempts for 4,886 yards and a career-high-tying 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. His 4,886 passing yards were third-most by him in a single season in his career, and overall helped propel wide receiver Cooper Kupp to the league's fourth-ever triple-crown-winning season as the league leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. They also set a new franchise single-season record, while his touchdowns tied Kurt Warner's single-season franchise record set in 1999.

In the playoffs, he led three consecutive game-winning drives across the Divisional Round, NFC Championship and Super Bowl to help deliver the Rams their first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles.

Overall, it's Stafford's sixth appearance on the NFL Top 100 players list.

Stafford is the second Ram to appear on this year's list, joining linebackerBobby Wagner who earlier in Sunday's show on NFL Network was revealed as the No. 29 player.

