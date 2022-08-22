Matthew Stafford is No. 27 on NFL Top 100

In Year 1 in the horns, Stafford completed 404 of 601 pass attempts for 4,886 yards and a career-high-tying 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. His 4,886 passing yards were third-most by him in a single season in his career, and overall helped propel wide receiver Cooper Kupp to the league's fourth-ever triple-crown-winning season as the league leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. They also set a new franchise single-season record, while his touchdowns tied Kurt Warner's single-season franchise record set in 1999.

In the playoffs, he led three consecutive game-winning drives across the Divisional Round, NFC Championship and Super Bowl to help deliver the Rams their first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles.

Overall, it's Stafford's sixth appearance on the NFL Top 100 players list.