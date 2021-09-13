Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matthew Stafford delivers explosive performance in Rams debut

Sep 13, 2021 at 12:04 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The highly-anticipated debut took only two pass plays to deliver what fans wanted to see and and ended in a near-perfect performance.

In his first game in a Rams uniform, quarterback Matthew Stafford began the night recording his first touchdown with his new team on his second pass attempt – a 67-yard bomb to wide receiver Van Jefferson﻿– and later ended it with a career-high passer-rating of 156.1, 2.2 points shy of a perfect one.

Overall, Stafford was 20 of 26 for 321 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions, engineering an explosive Los Angeles offense in a 34-14 victory over the Bears Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

"It was awesome," Stafford said postgame. "It was a complete team win."

Acquiring Stafford on March 18 displayed arguably the strongest signal ensuring Rams head coach Sean McVay would meet his goal of creating more explosive plays this season. Nearly six months later, Stafford had completions of 67, 56, 37, 19, 18, and 17 yards (thrice) in Los Angeles' season-opening victory. Stafford was responsible for 9 of the Rams' 10-longest plays collectively.

Like his longest completion, Stafford's second-longest also went for a touchdown, connecting with a wide-open Cooper Kupp to put L.A. up 20-7 over Chicago early in the third quarter. Both completions marked the culmination of consistent, steadily-built chemistry shown between him and each wide receiver on explosive plays over the course of the offseason program in the spring and training camp in the summer.

"It was great," Jefferson said. "I mean, everybody got involved today. Like I said, it was a great job by all 11. Matt did a great job of facilitating the ball to everyone. This offense can be explosive, and we're just following Matt."

Kupp said after Thursday's practice that one of the things that excited him about the possibilities of a Stafford-led offense was the ability to make all five eligible receivers be part of the passing game. Sure enough, Stafford had completions to Jefferson, Kupp, Robert Woods DeSean Jackson, and tight end Tyler Higbee, plus one to running back Darrell Henderson Jr.

Collectively, that approach helped the Rams come away with points on six of their nine possessions. Of the three scoreless drives, one of them ended with a punt; the remaining two came at the end of the first half and the end of the game when Stafford kneeled to run out the clock both times.

"That's when we're going to be at our best, when everyone gets involved in the game," Stafford said. "I'm not sure how many different guys had catches, but it felt like a bunch. Those guys are talented playmakers. I'll do it a different way. So I'm trying to do everything I can to make sure those guys are able to show their abilities and go out there and play."

As one might imagine, it was hard for McVay to single out just one moment from Stafford's performance that he liked.

"It's hard to say that there was one thing," McVay said. "I loved everything that he did tonight."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Rams' Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Van Jefferson, and David Long Jr. react to 34-14 Week 1 win over Bears

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Van Jefferson and cornerback David Long Jr.'s postgame press conferences following their 34-14 win over the Bears on Sunday Night Football. 
news

Game Recap: Rams open 2021 season with 34-14 Sunday Night Football win over Bears at SoFi Stadium

Quarterback Matthew Stafford dazzles with 321 passing yards and three touchdowns in Rams debut, and Los Angeles' defense creates a pair of takeaways in primetime win over Chicago Bears in Week 1. 
news

Bryce Perkins, Ben Skowronek, Bobby Brown III among Rams' inactives for Sunday Night Football vs. Bears

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday night's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Bears

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, Sept. 11. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Bears

Here are three keys to the Rams winning their season-opener Sunday night against the Bears at SoFi Stadium, presented by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Todas las miradas sobre Matthew Stafford en un domingo que será especial

Los Rams abren las puertas de SoFi Stadium a sus fans por primera vez en temporada al recibir a los Bears en el juego de apertura
news

Excitement builds for Rams' first regular season game with fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium

Sunday Night Football against the Bears' marks the first time the Rams will take the field at SoFi Stadium for a regular season game with fans in attendance.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Bears ahead of Sunday night's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's press conferences following Friday's practices as they wrap up their preparation for Sunday Night Football against the Bears. 
news

Injury Report 9/10: A'Shawn Robinson and Terrell Lewis set to be available to play against Bears 

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Week 1 Game Preview: Matthew Stafford's debut under the lights at SoFi Stadium against the Chicago Bears

In his Week One Preview, J.B. Long examines what's in store for Matthew Stafford's debut in Horns, details Brian Allen's long journey back to a starting role, and considers if the Rams defense is primed for an encore performance under Raheem Morris in 2021.
news

Torry Holt looking forward being at SoFi Stadium for Rams-Bears

Ahead of his visit to SoFi Stadium for the Rams' 2021 season-opener against the Bears on Sunday Night Football, Rams legend Torry Holt shares his fondest memories during his time with the franchise, what he's been up to, and more. 
Advertising