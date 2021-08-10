Matthew Stafford going deep, outside linebackers' length and speed: 10 Observations from Day 9

2) Leonard Floyd looking good: The sixth-year outside linebacker was sharp in one-on-ones against the offensive line, using his length to his advantage. He also had a "sack" – Stafford had a red (no-contact) jersey on, but Floyd got close enough without making contact to kill the play – during 11-on-11, move-the-ball drills.

3) Another Floyd note: While it's not the first time it's happened, it's still worth noting when it does. During those same one-on-one drills, Floyd took a hands-on approach to giving rookie Chris Garrett guidance after one of Garrett's reps. Floyd said during organized team activities this spring that he actively tries to mentor the younger EDGE players, so this marked a continuation of that.

4) Outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo showing speed: In a couple different ways. First, the former Oklahoma standout displayed fast hands in one-on-one drills between the offensive line to beat his blocker, and also from a general pure speed standpoint.

5) Another strong matchup between wide receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Jalen Ramsey during one-on-ones: Especially on one particular rep where Woods reached above his frame to snag a Stafford pass, only to have Ramsey knock the ball loose before he could pull it down and complete the catch.

6) Ernest Jones in the backfield: While the rookie linebacker has been noted for his work in coverage during training camp, on Monday he worked his way into the backfield for a run stop.

7) Kareem Orr active again: The defensive back made an athletic play downfield near the left sideline when he leapt and used his outstretched arm to deflect a pass – this coming off of a pass-breakup and a near-interception in Saturday's joint practice against the Cowboys.

8) Brian Allen getting reps at first-team center: With Austin Corbett at right guard. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this combination was a reflection of how well Allen has played, as well as knowing Corbett can play really well at right guard. However, McVay also said they're still in the middle of evaluating what the best starting five offensive line combination looks like.

9) "Thud" Day: As was the case against the Cowboys on Saturday, the Rams were in pads, but also placed an emphasis on keeping players on their feet.