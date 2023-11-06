McVay optimistic about Matthew Stafford returning from right thumb injury after bye week; Kyren Williams expected to return in Week 12 against Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday expressed optimism about quarterback Matthew Stafford returning from his right thumb injury after the bye week.

Asked if the Rams would stick with Rypien as the starter if Matthew Stafford is not able to return, McVay said that "the inclination and direction that we're headed, I don't think that's going to be part of the conversation," indicating confidence in Stafford being able to come back next week.

"Feel really good about Matthew, and how much he's attacked doing everything in his power to be back and to lead the way for this team," McVay said during a video conference with reporters Monday. "And so we're gonna look at a lot of different things over this break, but I'm optimistic that I don't even think that's something that we have to worry about."