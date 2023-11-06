Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay optimistic about Matthew Stafford returning from right thumb injury after bye week; Kyren Williams expected to return in Week 12 against Cardinals

Nov 06, 2023 at 02:44 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday expressed optimism about quarterback Matthew Stafford returning from his right thumb injury after the bye week. 

Asked if the Rams would stick with Rypien as the starter if Matthew Stafford is not able to return, McVay said that "the inclination and direction that we're headed, I don't think that's going to be part of the conversation," indicating confidence in Stafford being able to come back next week. 

"Feel really good about Matthew, and how much he's attacked doing everything in his power to be back and to lead the way for this team," McVay said during a video conference with reporters Monday. "And so we're gonna look at a lot of different things over this break, but I'm optimistic that I don't even think that's something that we have to worry about." 

Meanwhile, McVay said the team expects to get Kyren Williams back in Week 12 against the Cardinals, which is the earliest he would be eligible to return from Injured Reserve. The Rams' first game back from their bye week – Week 11 against the Seahawks – would represent the fourth game for Williams of the minimum four games a player must miss when placed on IR.

Related Content

news

Que venga la semana de descanso: los Rams necesitan reagruparse tras pobre actuación en Green Bay | Resumen del partido

La ofensiva de Los Ángeles no logra carburar y comete dos entregas de balón que los Packers canjean por 10 puntos en camino a la victoria de 20-3
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Brett Rypien react to Rams' Week 9 loss to Packers in Green Bay

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Brett Rypien's postgame presss conferences following the team's Week 9 road loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 20-3 at Lambeau Field

Rams defense creates two takeaways, but offense manages just 187 total yards in loss in Green Bay. 
news

Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein and Ernest Jones among Rams' inactives for Week 9 at Packers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
news

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 9 regular season matchup

How to watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 5, 2023. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Packers in Week 9: Pass protection and run game in focus

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 9 regular season road game against the Green Bay Packers, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Ya no está Aaron Rodgers y no hará frío: los Rams necesitan ganar en Lambeau Field con o sin Matthew Stafford | Vista previa del partido

Los Ángeles, cuyo rećord no refleja su desempeño luego de media temporada, se mide a unosPackers apagados en su ataque y en plena racha perdedora
news

Injury Report 11/3: Ernest Jones and Hunter Long out for Week 9 at Packers; Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein, Larrell Murchison, Cobie Durant and Puka Nacua questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
news

Rams & Packers duel at Lambeau in Week 9 | Game Preview

J.B. Long previews a pivotal matchup between two of the youngest teams in the League, details how the Rams will look to end a couple of streaks in Green Bay, and looks ahead to what's in store for the Rams following a Week 10 bye.
news

With expanded role, Quentin Lake continuing to gain trust from Rams coaching staff

Defensive back Quentin Lake is earning more opportunities within the Rams' secondary in Year 2.
news

Brett Rypien will be ready if called upon

As Rams take as much time as possible to have quarterback Matthew Stafford be ready for Packers, Brett Rypien is preparing as if he'll start. 
Advertising