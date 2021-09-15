Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matthew Stafford named Week 1 NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Sep 15, 2021 at 05:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1, it was announced Wednesday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Stafford completed 20 of 26 pass attempts for 321 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 34-14 win over the Bears on Sunday Night Football, also posting a career-high passer rating of 156.1 (a perfect rating is 158.3). His 12.3 yards per pass attempt were also a career-high.

Overall, the performance marked the 50th career 300-yard passing game of Stafford's career and made him the 14th ever in NFL history to reach 50 such games.

This is Stafford's second player of the week honor of his NFL career; he also earned it for his performance in Week 11 of the 2009 season, his rookie year with the Lions.

