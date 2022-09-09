Matthew Stafford reaches 50,000 career passing yards

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the owner of a new NFL record.
With his 23-yard completion to wide receiver Cooper Kupp with 8:25 remaining in the first quarter against the Bills Thursday night, Stafford reached 50,000 career passing yards. By doing so in his 183rd career game, he broke Drew Brees' record for fewest games to reach the mark all-time.
The completion moved Stafford to 50,018 career passing yards. Overall, he is the 12th quarterback in NFL history to achieve the feat.