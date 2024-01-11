Matthew Stafford ready to experience whatever reception awaits him in Detroit

The storyline is one of the biggest of this year's NFL playoffs: The return of the Lions' most decorated passer in franchise history, leading a Rams team he won a Super Bowl with in his first season with them back in 2021 against a Lions team that is hosting its first home playoff game in 30 years.

"It's amazing city, it's an amazing group of fans," Stafford said. "The organization does a heck of a job, and I know that they're gonna be excited. I mean, it's gonna be a great atmosphere, probably one of the best we've played in in a long time. It's a group of people that from my experience love the Lions, wanted what was best for them, and now they're playing really good football. They have opportunity to host a playoff game, I mean, they've earned that opportunity. It's going to be a cool experience for those people, and really everybody involved in the game."

Detroit selected Stafford No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft, and he went on to shatter multiple major franchise passing record across his 12 years with the Lions, including most career passing yards, most career pass completions and most career passing touchdowns, as well as most career game-winning drives.

On a personal level, Detroit is also where Stafford's four daughters were born. Stafford on Wednesday also alluded the challenges he and his wife, Kelly, went through during that time that the city and the team supported them through. Matthew and Kelly also still continue to give back to Detroit.

"So I have nothing but great memories there," Stafford said. "Obviously didn't get it done on the field as much as I wish we could have, but the people that I was lucky enough to know and grow with our people that I'm still close with today and mean a lot to me. So it's a it's a special place for me and my family, and I have a lot of a lot of great memories."

Along those lines, there's not any help Rams head coach Sean McVay needs to provide Stafford this week in terms of managing those emotions.

"I think he'd be a human being," McVay said. "I think it would be not be a human being to not feel a lot of different emotions."

Really, the only help he may need is potentially finding his way to the visitors' locker room in the even muscle memory kicks in.