'He's played like Matthew': Stafford returning to form at right time for Rams

In addition to that touchdown to interception ratio, Stafford has completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 992 yards since the bye week. Reduce that stretch to the last three games, and he leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (10) and is sixth in passing yards (802).

Health is part of that, but so too is the play of the 10 offensive teammates around him on the field.

Of note, the offensive line has allowed just three sacks in the last four games: Two against the Ravens and one against the Seahawks. Stafford was not sacked once against the Cardinals or Browns.

"I'm always trying to improve, trying to get better week-to-week, and like I said earlier, each game is unique, right?" Stafford said. "What's asked of me? What is my job for that week? It's always to go out there and play at a high level, but sometimes that looks different. So just proud of the guys. If I'm playing well, that means the guys in front of me are blocking. The guys on the outside are getting open and catching it. We're running the ball efficiently. It's an unbelievable team sport. It takes everybody to do all of it. I'm just trying to make sure that when everything is right around me and my number is called to go out there and do my job as best I possibly can and knowing that the guys around me are all fighting to do the exact same thing just working towards one mission and that's trying to win the game."

While Stafford minimizes his role in that success and defers credit to his teammates, those teammates still recognize the work he's putting in to put himself in a position to succeed.

"Oh, man, (he's playing) tremendously," wide receiver Demarcus Robinson said. "He's playing outstanding right now. He's his own guy. He comes in, he studies, works hard, never gives up on us, never takes days off. He's another guy just like us in the locker room trying to win the day every day. And he's a great communicator, a great leader. He's top-tier in my book, for sure."

One highlight that has been present during this four-game stretch that was also there before it: The jaw-dropping throws Stafford continues to make. It's something Kupp pointed out, in addition to the aforementioned command that has the Rams' offense clicking.

That leadership, above all else, is perhaps the biggest key to the way the last four weeks have gone for Stafford and the Rams.