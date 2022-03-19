Matthew Stafford signs four-year extension with Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Quarterback Matthew Stafford has signed a four-year contract extension with the Rams, keeping him under contract in Los Angeles through the 2026 season.
Stafford finished his first season with the Rams setting a new franchise record with 4,886 passing yards and tying Kurt Warner's franchise record with 41 passing touchdowns in the first season of the NFL's 17-game era. His passing yards were third-most in the NFL, his passing touchdowns second. His performance also helped propel wide receiver Cooper Kupp to the NFL's first receiving triple crown since 2005 and fourth overall since 1970, and also earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Weeks 1 and 3.
In the playoffs, Stafford led Los Angeles on game-winning drives in three consecutive games – across the Divisional Round, NFC Championship and Super Bowl – en route to their Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium.
Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay during the week of the NFL Scouting Combine both said getting a new deal done for Stafford was a high priority this offseason. Now they can cross it off their list.
