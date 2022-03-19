Matthew Stafford signs four-year extension with Rams

Stafford finished his first season with the Rams setting a new franchise record with 4,886 passing yards and tying Kurt Warner's franchise record with 41 passing touchdowns in the first season of the NFL's 17-game era. His passing yards were third-most in the NFL, his passing touchdowns second. His performance also helped propel wide receiver Cooper Kupp to the NFL's first receiving triple crown since 2005 and fourth overall since 1970, and also earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Weeks 1 and 3.