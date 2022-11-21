Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Matthew Stafford still being evaluated for possible entry into concussion protocol; plus updates on Ty Nsekhe, A'Shawn Robinson and Darrell Henderson Jr. 

Nov 21, 2022 at 03:18 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said quarterback Matthew Stafford is still being evaluated for potential entry into the concussion protocol.

Stafford was evaluated in the medical tent on the Rams' sideline after being sacked on third down midway through the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Saints. He was then evaluated for a concussion.

"Yesterday, when we went into the tent, (we) got his symptoms, he checked out feeling pretty good, but we wanted to be over-precautious," McVay said during a video conference with reporters Monday. "But where he's at right now, as it relates to his status, still in evaluation to see if we are going to put him in the protocol."

McVay also said starting left tackle Ty Nsekhe sustained a sprained ankle and will be monitored throughout the week, with there being a possibility that Nsekhe is available for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, the Rams are still looking at defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson's knee injury, but "it doesn't look good," according to McVay.

As for running back Darrell Henderson Jr. receiving only two carries in New Orleans, McVay said Henderson "felt a little something in his knee pregame," which is part of what led to Cam Akers and Kyren Williams handling the bulk of the workload, along with running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples and assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown recommending that approach.

