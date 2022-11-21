McVay: Matthew Stafford still being evaluated for possible entry into concussion protocol; plus updates on Ty Nsekhe, A'Shawn Robinson and Darrell Henderson Jr. 

Stafford was evaluated in the medical tent on the Rams' sideline after being sacked on third down midway through the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Saints. He was then evaluated for a concussion.

"Yesterday, when we went into the tent, (we) got his symptoms, he checked out feeling pretty good, but we wanted to be over-precautious," McVay said during a video conference with reporters Monday. "But where he's at right now, as it relates to his status, still in evaluation to see if we are going to put him in the protocol."