From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Cam Akers, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Eric Weddle react to win over Cardinals in Wild Card round

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, running back Cam Akers, quarterback Matthew Stafford, outside linebacker Von Miller and safety Eric Weddle each held postgame press conferences following their 34-11 Wild Card playoff win over the Cardinals Monday Night at SoFi Stadium, discussing the defense's strong first-half performance, Akers getting more involved, Stafford's first career playoff victory and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below. From the Podium is presented by Audi.
"Defense was outstanding from the jump." – McVay
- The Rams' defense set the tone early, holding the Cardinals to minus-4 yards of total offense through their first four possessions.
- Behind that effort, the Rams put up 21 points – two touchdowns by their offense and a pick-six by their defense – and jumped out to a 21-0 lead before the Cardinals offense got a first down.
"(Troy Reeder) did good. He did really good." – Donald
- With safety Jordan Fuller sidelined, the green dot (on-field defensive signal-caller responsibilities) went to Reeder, and he handled it well according to Donald.
- "Doing great as far as getting to us, communicating things and checking things with us, see alerts, he was able to communicate that with us," Donald said.
"I already knew it. It was just about showing y'all." – Akers
- Akers already knew he could go full speed. At this point, it was just about proving it to external observers.
- Akers finished with 17 carries for 55 yards, plus one catch for 40 yards in Monday night's win.
"I'm just excited for our team to get the win." – Stafford
- Monday night marked Stafford's first career playoff victory, but his focus was on the fact that it helped the team advance in the playoffs, not any personal satisfaction.
- Stafford passes for 202 yards and scored three total touchdowns in the Rams' victory.
"We played great team ball." – Miller
- Miller wasn't sure what the tells were regarding Murray getting uncomfortable in the face of the pass rush Monday night, but what did stand out to him was the complementary effort between the offense and the defense.
- Miller said they were getting stops against the run and were generating a great pass rush early. Combined with the points the offense put up quickly, he said it made for a difficult hole for Murray to dig out of.
"I'm not here to get in anyone's way other than push for greatness." – Weddle
- Weddle was happy to contribute and make the most of the opportunity Monday night presented, and his content with whatever his role will be moving forward.
- Weddle said it was "an amazing opportunity" to come back and help the Rams.