From the Podium: Sean McVay, Leonard Floyd, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr. react to Week 14 win over Cardinals

Dec 14, 2021 at 12:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿, defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿ each held postgame press conferences following their 30-23 road win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football, discussing overcoming starters lost to placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list hours before kickoff, Donald's individual performance, Stafford's individual performance and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"This was the sign of a mentally-tough team." – McVay

  • Adversity hit the Rams at an inconvenient time with two more starters being placed on the Reserve/COVID-list hours before kickoff in tight end Tyler Higbee and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
  • Yet, despite six regular starters missing, the Rams found a way to earn a hard-fought road victory.

"I was telling AD all game, 'Man, you hot, boy. Keep staying hot. Just keep getting after the quarterback. Keep doing your thing. Everybody else got your back.'" – Floyd

  • Donald set the tone defensively, getting a sack on the first play of the game and consistently generating pressure all night.
  • Donald also ended the game with his third sack to clinch the victory.

"I felt good, man. I definitely felt good." – Donald

  • Asked if he felt like he was dominating after a three-sack performance, Donald was modest and said he was just taking of the one-on-one opportunities he was presented.
  • "I think we had a good gameplan going in, to a point where we was able to get different looks to make them give us 5-0 looks and block us one-on-one," Donald said. "Obviously when I get them one-on-ones, I got to take advantage of that."

"I don't know. I felt good about it. There was some things you obviously want back." – Stafford

  • Asked if this was his best performance since joining the Rams, Stafford saw both positives and areas to improve on.
  • He mentioned a checkdown "here or there" that he wish he would've taken, but felt like they "managed the game really well as an offense."

"It just felt like the complete game that I've been talking about." – Beckham

  • Beckham finished with six catches for 77 yards and one touchdown in the Rams' victory, his third-consecutive game with a touchdown.
  • "I told you there was a little more on this game for me," Beckham said. "Lost to Arizona earlier in the year, didn't sit well with me, so it was a much-needed win tonight."

