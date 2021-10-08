From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Robert Woods, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey react to Rams' win over Seahawks

SEATTLE – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Robert Woods, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each met with the media following their 26-17 win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field, discussing Woods' performance, setting the all-time Rams sack record (Donald), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"Great team win, tough, hard-earned. A lot of ebbs and flows throughout the course of that game. The guys did a great job." – McVay
- It took a resilient effort, but the Rams stayed focused and came through with a win over a division opponent on a short turnaround.
- "I love the way our team continues to compete, continues to stay connected, stay together," McVay said.
"It was one of those games where I just keep getting open, keep getting my number called." – Woods
- McVay was a man of his word when it came to getting Woods more opportunities this week, as Woods posted team-highs of 12 catches for 150 yards against the Seahawks.
- Woods also said he spoke McVay this week and they had a good conversation about getting him more involved in the passing game after being more involved in the run game.
"I don't expect anybody to do anything other than what they're capable of, and he's capable of that." – Stafford
- In other words, Woods' performance against the Seahawks didn't come as a surprise to Stafford.
- Stafford targeted Woods a team-high 14 times in Thursday win.
"It feels good. It's a blessing. It's even better when you accomplish something like that coming off a divisional win." – Donald
- Donald's performance Thursday night was one for the record books, as he reached 88.5 career sacks to set a new Rams franchise record.
- That total surpassed defensive end Leonard Little's 87.5, which Donald had tied by sacking Bears quarterback Andy Dalton in Week 1.
"That play in itself was a big play for us." – Ramsey
- Safety Nick Scott's timely interception gave momentum back to the Rams by preventing the Seahawks from mounting a potential game-winning drive.
- In turn, that game-clinching pick – which Scott returned three yards to the Seahawks 32 – led to the game-clinching field goal by Rams kicker Matt Gay.