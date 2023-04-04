Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: 'No limitations' for Matthew Stafford during offseason program; Stafford will be 'ready to roll' 

Apr 04, 2023 at 09:53 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

In less than two weeks, the Rams are scheduled kick off their offseason program, with Organized Team Activity workouts slated to get underway on May 22.

When it comes to Matthew Stafford's participation, the quarterback will have "no limitations" and be "ready to roll," according to head coach Sean McVay.

"He's doing really well," McVay said last week at the NFL Annual Meetings in Phoenix. "I think he'd be better equipped to answer this, but I think it's been a long time since he's been healthy through an offseason, where he's been able to throw. I was just with him the other morning where he was in there early (at the facility) working, being able to do the things that are in alignment with preparing for the season."

Stafford himself has basically held this expectation since early January.

"Heading into the offseason, got a chance to be pretty darn healthy and continue to try to get to feeling as good as I can I feel, and then get ready to go again next year," he said during his end-of-season media availability at that time.

Stafford did not throw during the Rams' offseason program in the spring of 2022, then had his throwing workload in training camp on a pitch count as part of their plan to manage his elbow. In the 2022 regular season, he was limited to nine games as he missed time due to concussion protocol and a spinal cord contusion.

"He's doing really well," McVay said. "I think last year, there was such a unique combination and collaboration of things that prevented him from being able to play the way that he's capable of, whether it was the things that he dealt with, some of the surrounding parts, missing a lot of time leading up into the season with some of the injuries and just different things that he was working through. So I think there's a lot of guys on our team that will have a renewed sense of urgency and appreciation for just getting back out and competing, and he's certainly one of those guys. We're a lot better football team with him going."

BEST PHOTOS: Capturing QB Matthew Stafford's first season with the Los Angeles Rams

From Training Camp practice No. 1 to Super Bowl LVI, look through the best photos from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's first season in royal & sol.

When healthy last year, Stafford completed 206 of 303 pass attempts for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions. When he started all 17 regular season games and all four of Los Angeles' ensuing playoff games in their Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 season, he completed 404 of 601 pass attempts for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. His passing yards broke Kurt Warner's single-season franchise record, while his touchdown total tied Warner's single-season franchise record.

To McVay's point about it being a long time since Stafford was healthy through an offseason: Prior to the elbow situation, Stafford dealt with a thumb injury from hitting his throwing hand on the helmet of a defensive player during 2021 training camp – though he brushed it of and was a full participant in practice the next day.

"It'll be nice," Stafford said back in January, when asked what going into OTAs healthy does for him. "I had obviously the thumb a couple years ago, then elbow stuff that I wasn't able to really participate in a whole lot of stuff when it comes to throwing the football for a long time. So to be able to do that in a way more regular pace, which is exciting for me as a player, that's what I want to do. I want to be out there. I want to be able to throw and be a part of the team and do all that kind of stuff. So that's exciting for me."

Related Content

news

Los Rams finalizan su cuerpo técnico para la temporada de 2023

Los Rams de Los Ángeles finalizan su cuerpo técnico para la temporada de 2023.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Cornerback, safety and wide receiver in focus in latest predictions

A look at the latest expert projections for who the Los Angeles Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft with draft week three weeks away.

news

2023 Free Agency: Brandon Powell signs with Vikings

The Rams are in the market for a new kick returner and punt returner.

news

Principales conclusiones de la conferencia de prensa de Sean McVay en la reunión de la NFL

El entrenador en jefe de los Rams de Los Ángeles, Sean McVay se reunió con los medios este martes por la mañana en la reunión anual de la NFL.

news

2023 Free Agency: Taylor Rapp signs with Bills

Former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp is Buffalo-bound, signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

news

'Every video director across the nation has jobs because of them': The legacy of former Rams cinematographer Mickey Dukich

Ken Norris – who worked for Mickey Dukich with the Rams in the 1970s and whose grandfather worked with Dukich in the 1960s – shares what he remembers about Dukich's pioneering work, which was recently recognized with an Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Draft and free agency both options for Rams for finding backup QB

When it comes to finding a backup for quarterback Matthew Stafford, the draft and free agency are both possible avenues for the Los Angeles Rams to take, according to head coach Sean McVay.

news

Key NFL rule changes for 2023: One date for preseason roster reductions, players other than OL and DL can now wear the number zero, and more

Here are some of the notable rule changes coming out of the 2023 NFL annual meetings in Phoenix.

news

Sights on 2023, 2024 and beyond: How Rams are approaching the upcoming season and the future

The Los Angeles Rams are doing as general manager Les Snead alluded for 2023 – taking their foot off the gas a little bit, but positioning themselves to have a healthier salary cap situation moving forward.

news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference at NFL league meetings: Stafford full-go this spring, addressing backup QB spot, approach to 2023 and beyond

What we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference Tuesday at the NFL's annual league meetings.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: What do projections look like one month out from draft week?

More predictions call for the Rams drafting either an edge defender, cornerback or linebacker with their early Day 2 NFL Draft picks.

