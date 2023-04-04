McVay: 'No limitations' for Matthew Stafford during offseason program; Stafford will be 'ready to roll' 

In less than two weeks, the Rams are scheduled kick off their offseason program, with Organized Team Activity workouts slated to get underway on May 22.
When it comes to Matthew Stafford's participation, the quarterback will have "no limitations" and be "ready to roll," according to head coach Sean McVay.
"He's doing really well," McVay said last week at the NFL Annual Meetings in Phoenix. "I think he'd be better equipped to answer this, but I think it's been a long time since he's been healthy through an offseason, where he's been able to throw. I was just with him the other morning where he was in there early (at the facility) working, being able to do the things that are in alignment with preparing for the season."
Stafford himself has basically held this expectation since early January.
"Heading into the offseason, got a chance to be pretty darn healthy and continue to try to get to feeling as good as I can I feel, and then get ready to go again next year," he said during his end-of-season media availability at that time.
Stafford did not throw during the Rams' offseason program in the spring of 2022, then had his throwing workload in training camp on a pitch count as part of their plan to manage his elbow. In the 2022 regular season, he was limited to nine games as he missed time due to concussion protocol and a spinal cord contusion.
"He's doing really well," McVay said. "I think last year, there was such a unique combination and collaboration of things that prevented him from being able to play the way that he's capable of, whether it was the things that he dealt with, some of the surrounding parts, missing a lot of time leading up into the season with some of the injuries and just different things that he was working through. So I think there's a lot of guys on our team that will have a renewed sense of urgency and appreciation for just getting back out and competing, and he's certainly one of those guys. We're a lot better football team with him going."
When healthy last year, Stafford completed 206 of 303 pass attempts for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions. When he started all 17 regular season games and all four of Los Angeles' ensuing playoff games in their Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 season, he completed 404 of 601 pass attempts for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. His passing yards broke Kurt Warner's single-season franchise record, while his touchdown total tied Warner's single-season franchise record.
To McVay's point about it being a long time since Stafford was healthy through an offseason: Prior to the elbow situation, Stafford dealt with a thumb injury from hitting his throwing hand on the helmet of a defensive player during 2021 training camp – though he brushed it of and was a full participant in practice the next day.
"It'll be nice," Stafford said back in January, when asked what going into OTAs healthy does for him. "I had obviously the thumb a couple years ago, then elbow stuff that I wasn't able to really participate in a whole lot of stuff when it comes to throwing the football for a long time. So to be able to do that in a way more regular pace, which is exciting for me as a player, that's what I want to do. I want to be out there. I want to be able to throw and be a part of the team and do all that kind of stuff. So that's exciting for me."