McVay: 'No limitations' for Matthew Stafford during offseason program; Stafford will be 'ready to roll' 

When healthy last year, Stafford completed 206 of 303 pass attempts for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions. When he started all 17 regular season games and all four of Los Angeles' ensuing playoff games in their Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 season, he completed 404 of 601 pass attempts for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. His passing yards broke Kurt Warner's single-season franchise record, while his touchdown total tied Warner's single-season franchise record.

To McVay's point about it being a long time since Stafford was healthy through an offseason: Prior to the elbow situation, Stafford dealt with a thumb injury from hitting his throwing hand on the helmet of a defensive player during 2021 training camp – though he brushed it of and was a full participant in practice the next day.

"It'll be nice," Stafford said back in January, when asked what going into OTAs healthy does for him. "I had obviously the thumb a couple years ago, then elbow stuff that I wasn't able to really participate in a whole lot of stuff when it comes to throwing the football for a long time. So to be able to do that in a way more regular pace, which is exciting for me as a player, that's what I want to do. I want to be out there. I want to be able to throw and be a part of the team and do all that kind of stuff. So that's exciting for me."