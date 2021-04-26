Mock Draft Roundup: Final projections ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Date: April 22

Expert: Ryan Wilson, NFL and NFL Draft writer

The pick(s): Alabama OL Alex Leatherwood (No. 57 overall), Minnesota CB Benjamin St-Juste (No. 88), Purdue LB Derrick Barnes No. 103, pictured above)

Notes: Leatherwood is listed as an offensive tackle, but also projected by some as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. He started all 13 games at left tackle for the national champion Crimson Tide last season on his way to the Outland Trophy (given annually to nation's top interior lineman) and AP First Team All-American recognition.

St-Juste made 14 tackles and five pass breakups for the Gophers last season, starting in five games and missing two.

A Second Team All-Big Ten choice in 2020, Barnes paced the Boilermakers with 54 tackles in six games, adding an interception and two pass breakups.

Date: April 20

Experts: Mel Kiper Jr., football analyst, and Todd McShay, senior writer

The pick(s): Oklahoma OL Creed Humphrey (No. 57 overall, chosen by Kiper), Ohio State LB Pete Werner (No. 88, chosen by McShay)

Notes: We've seen Humphrey slated to the Rams several times now. He started all 11 games at center for the Sooners last year en route to Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, First Team All-Big 12 (league and coaches) and AP Third Team All-American recognition.

Werner, meanwhile, was a First Team All-Big Ten choice after leading Ohio State's defense in tackles with 54 last season.

Date: April 23

Experts: Chad Reuter, draft analyst

The pick(s): Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson (No. 57 overall), UCLA EDGE Osa Odighizuwa, (No. 88), Standford C Drew Dalman (No. 103, compensatory), Oregon State EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (No. 141, compensatory), Cincinnati OT James Hudson (No. 209), Houston WR Marquez Stevenson (No. 252)

Notes: Robinson manned the slot in the Knights' secondary during his 2020 redshirt senior season, leading them with seven pass breakups and also chipping in 41 total tackles as a nine-game starter en route to Second Team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

Odighizuwa, also a redshirt senior, was a First Team All-Pac 12 selection for the Bruins after logging 30 total tackles (six for loss) plus four sacks in seven starts last season.

Dalman was coached by new Rams offensive line coach Kevin Carberry at Stanford. A six-game starter for the Cardinal as a redshirt junior last season, he garnered First Team All-Pac 12 honors for his performance.

Rashed generated 23 total tackles (two for loss) for the Beavers in seven starts in his 2020 redshirt senior season, enough to receive All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition from conference coaches.

A 10-game starter for the Bearcats during his 2020 redshirt junior season, Hudson's performance earned him First Team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

Stevenson produced 20 receptions for 307 yards and four touchdowns, also returning four kickoffs for 145 total yards and one touchdown while starting in five games for the Cougars as a redshirt senior in 2020. He missed two games due to an ankle injury.

Date: April 23

Experts: Benjamin Solak, senior NFL Draft analyst

The pick(s): Oklahoma OL Creed Humphrey (No. 57 overall), Michigan LB Cameron McGrone (No. 88), Florida OT Stone Forsythe (No. 103, compensatory)

Notes: Humphrey took home Third Team AP All-American, Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and First Team All-Big 12 honors for his performance as an 11-game starter at center for the Sooners in his 2020 redshirt junior season.

McGrone started in all five games he appeared in for the Wolverines as a junior last fall, making 26 total tackles (two for loss).

Forsythe was a two-year starter at left tackle for the Gators (25 games total), most recently doing so in all 12 games of his 2020 redshirt senior season.

Date: April 23

Experts: Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams beat writer

The pick(s): Stanford OT Walker Little (No. 72 overall, via hypothetical trade with Lions), Texas Tech CB Zech McPhearson (No. 88 overall)

Notes: In version 3.0 of her mock draft, Rodrigue has the Rams making a hypothetical trade down from pick No. 57, sending the selection to the Detroit Lions in exchange for picks 72, 112 and 153.

Like Dalman, Little was also coached by Carberry at Stanford. After suffering a season-ending injury in the Cardinal's 2019 opener, Little opted out of the 2020 season. However, he was a First Team All-Pac-12 selection as a sophomore in 2018 for his performance as a 13-game starter at left tackle that year.

McPhearson led the Red Raiders with four interceptions in his 2020 redshirt senior season, also chipping in six pass breakups and 53 total tackles en route First Team All-Big 12 recognition.