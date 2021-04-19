Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Mock Draft Roundup: Predictions 10 days out from 2021 NFL Draft

Apr 19, 2021 at 11:52 AM
It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here's a roundup of the latest predictions with the draft just 10 days away:

ESPN

Dates: April 13 (Kiper) and April 5 (McShay) – subscription required to read both

Experts: Football analyst Mel Kiper and senior writer Todd McShay

The pick(s): South Carolina LB Ernest Jones (Kiper, No. 57 overall), North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt (McShay, No. 57 overall)

Notes: A middle linebacker and team captain, Jones started each of the first nine games of his 2020 junior season before missing the finale with an ankle injury. Despite the setback, he still led the Gamecocks in tackles for the second-straight season with 86.

Surratt, meanwhile, has been a popular Rams projection throughout this mock draft cycle. The quarterback-turned-linebacker started in all 11 games he appeared in during his 2020 redshirt senior season, leading UNC in tackles (91) and finishing second in tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (6) en route to First Team All-ACC recognition. He was also voted team captain and named Defensive MVP by the Tar Heels.

CBS

Date: April 15

Expert: Chris Trapasso, NFL Draft writer/analyst

The pick(s): Oklahoma OL Creed Humphrey

Notes: Like Surratt, this isn't the first time we've seen Humphrey linked as a potential target for the Rams. Humphrey started all 11 games at center for the Sooners last season and did not allow a sack across 401 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus data, on his way to Associated Press Third Team All-American and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. honors.

Pro Football Focus

Date: April 12

Expert: Seth Galina, college football analyst

The pick(s): Ohio State OG Wyatt Davis (No. 57 overall), Ohio State LB Justin Hilliard (No. 88, pictured above), BYU IDL Khyiris Tonga (No. 103, compensatory)

Notes: In this NFC West-focused mock, Galina's picks take on a Buckeye flavor with Davis – another familiar name from previous mock drafts – and Hilliard. After initially opting out, of the 2020 season, Davis rejoined Ohio State and went on to start eight games at right guard, becoming a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year as a redshirt junior. Hilliard, meanwhile, started four of six games last season, making 33 total tackles (five for loss).

The Athletic (subscription required to read)

Date: April 19

Expert: Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams beat writer

The pick(s): Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (No. 57 overall), Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge (No. 88)

Notes: Rodrigue's mock draft covers the Rams' current full allotment, but we're highlighting just the first two selections to avoid spoiling the rest of the work behind the paywall.

Melifonwu was an All-ACC selection (Second Team, Associated Press; Third Team, ACC coaches and media) in his 2020 redshirt junior season after logging 55 tackles (three for loss), one sack, one interception and nine pass breakups as a starter in all 11 of Syracuse's games. He also started eight of nine games at cornerback in 2019.

Eskridge, meanwhile, was an explosive playmaker for Western Michigan last year, posting 34 receptions for 784 yards and eight touchdowns plus 18 kickoff returns for 467 yards and one touchdown. Overall, his 213 all-purpose yards per game led the FBS. Eskridge also had touchdown catches of 85, 76, 57, 51 and 49 yards and returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score.

