Mock Draft Roundup: Which offensive linemen and edge rushers could be available at pick No. 57? 

Date: March 4

Expert: Josh Edwards, NFL Draft Writer

The pick: Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey (pictured above)

Notes: Redshirt junior who did not allow a sack on 401 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), en route to being named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020. Also earned First Team All-Big 12 recognition from conference coaches and media and Third Team All-American honors from the Associated Press. PFF also regarded him as the nation's No. 4 center following the end of the season.

Date: March 5

Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

The pick: Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II

Notes: Team captain and redshirt junior who led the Blue Devils in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (8.0) while starting in all 11 games en route to Second Team All-ACC recognition in 2020. Made 3 or more tackles in every game and finished with 53 total, third-most on the team.

Date: March 4

Expert: Matt Miller, NFL Draft Scout and Insider

The pick: Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II