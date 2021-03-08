Mock Draft Roundup: Which offensive linemen and edge rushers could be available at pick No. 57? 

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at various experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Although Los Angeles does not have a first-round pick in this year's draft, there are still some outlets which produce mock drafts that go beyond the top 32 selections. Those are what we will be using to highlight predictions for L.A. Barring a trade, Rams' first pick in the draft will be No. 57 overall in the second round.
Date: March 4
Expert: Josh Edwards, NFL Draft Writer
The pick: Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey (pictured above)
Notes: Redshirt junior who did not allow a sack on 401 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), en route to being named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020. Also earned First Team All-Big 12 recognition from conference coaches and media and Third Team All-American honors from the Associated Press. PFF also regarded him as the nation's No. 4 center following the end of the season.
Date: March 5
Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst
The pick: Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II
Notes: Team captain and redshirt junior who led the Blue Devils in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (8.0) while starting in all 11 games en route to Second Team All-ACC recognition in 2020. Made 3 or more tackles in every game and finished with 53 total, third-most on the team.
TheDraftScout.com (subscription required to read)
Date: March 4
Expert: Matt Miller, NFL Draft Scout and Insider
The pick: Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II
Notes: Consensus All-America choice after leading the ACC and ranking fifth nationally with nine sacks as a redshirt senior in 2020. First team All-American by official NCAA selectors Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation; Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press and CBS Sports. Also a First Team All-ACC selection. Started all 11 games and was a team captain as well.
