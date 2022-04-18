New season, more responsibility for pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson

Prior to his promotion, Robinson's involvement in the offense had been as assistant quarterbacks coach (2019 and 2021) and assistant wide receivers coach (2020). In his new role, he'll be overseeing quarterbacks room now – taking over one of former offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell's responsibilities – while succeeding former tight ends coach Wes Phillips as pass game coordinator.

"With Kevin and Wes, those guys did such a great job, and just kind of filling those roles, but similar responsibility," Robinson said. "But truly being the quarterback coach and running the daily meetings. I've been able to be in meetings with (former Rams pass game coordinator) Shane Waldron when he was a quarterback coach, and then seeing Kevin over the last handful years, learning from those guys. Obviously, (Rams head coach) Sean (McVay) is so heavily involved with the quarterback as well."

Robinson said that experience in those previous roles was valuable to his development as a coach. His playing and coaching career centered around the quarterback position, so getting the chance to work with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and the rest of the wide receiver room in 2020 allowed him to see the offense in a different way.

"That overall experience was huge, just to grow as a coach and see the different perspective," Robinson said.

Working with O'Connell last season, the duo helped quarterback Matthew Stafford tie a franchise record with 41 passing touchdowns (second in the NFL) and set a franchise single-season record with 4,886 passing yards (third in the NFL) during the first season of the league's 17-game era. As the Rams look to run it back in 2022, part of that process will involve moving an already-evolved offense forward.

"I think it's finding that balance between just getting good and perfecting the stuff that we were doing last year and building off of those concepts, and then studying around the league and seeing if there's different concepts that teams are doing that might implement for us," Robinson said.

Ultimately, Robinson's goal in his new role is to build on what they constructed with Stafford last year.