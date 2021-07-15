Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Chris Garrett

Jul 15, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. The series continues with a look at rookie outside linebacker Chris Garrett﻿.

How He Got Here: The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Garrett was drafted in the seventh round (252nd overall) by the Rams, who used their final selection to take him. Prior to arriving in Los Angeles, he tallied an NCAA Division II career record 15 forced fumbles, plus set the program career record, finished 13th in Division II history and second NSIC history with 36.5 sacks in 28 games across three seasons at Concordia St. Paul in Minnesota.

What's Next: Similar to draft classmates joining the defensive line room and the cornerback room, the departure of a starter presents an opportunity for reps to be earned. Samson Ebukam signed a two-year deal with the 49ers this offseason, which means the starting at EDGE role opposite Leonard Floyd is up for grabs. There will be plenty of competition with Ogbo Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis, and Justin Lawler all returning and undrafted free agent signee Max Roberts in the mix, but Garrett will get an opportunity in camp to show what he can bring to that spot. He'll also have a chance to earn a role as a special teams contributor.

Bet You Didn't Know: Garrett averaged 1.30 sacks per game during his time at Concordia St. Paul, third-most in NCAA Division II history.

Quotable: "A small school kid who basically destroyed that league, but a fun player to watch. Has some initial juice that really gave him an edge in that league and the sacks in the amount of games speak for themselves." – Rams GM Les Snead after Day 3 of the draft

PHOTOS: Snapshots from Chris Garrett's first Rams offseason

Take a look back at rookie outside linebacker Chris Garrett's first offseason with the Los Angeles Rams.

