Newcomer update: Chris Garrett

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. The series continues with a look at rookie outside linebacker Chris Garrett﻿.

How He Got Here: The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Garrett was drafted in the seventh round (252nd overall) by the Rams, who used their final selection to take him. Prior to arriving in Los Angeles, he tallied an NCAA Division II career record 15 forced fumbles, plus set the program career record, finished 13th in Division II history and second NSIC history with 36.5 sacks in 28 games across three seasons at Concordia St. Paul in Minnesota.

What's Next: Similar to draft classmates joining the defensive line room and the cornerback room, the departure of a starter presents an opportunity for reps to be earned. Samson Ebukam signed a two-year deal with the 49ers this offseason, which means the starting at EDGE role opposite Leonard Floyd is up for grabs. There will be plenty of competition with Ogbo Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis, and Justin Lawler all returning and undrafted free agent signee Max Roberts in the mix, but Garrett will get an opportunity in camp to show what he can bring to that spot. He'll also have a chance to earn a role as a special teams contributor.

Bet You Didn't Know: Garrett averaged 1.30 sacks per game during his time at Concordia St. Paul, third-most in NCAA Division II history.