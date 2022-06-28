Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Logan Bruss

Jun 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is offensive guard Logan Bruss.

220628_NewcomerUpdateBruss_16x9

How He Got Here: The Rams used their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Bruss, taking him 104th overall in the third round.

What's Next: Competing for the starting right guard spot. After Los Angeles drafted Bruss, head coach Sean McVay said Bruss would have the chance to do so "immediately," and that was evident based on the workload he received during organized team activities this spring. If he wins the starting job, Bruss would give the Rams three former Wisconsin standouts amongst that group, with Rob Havenstein at right tackle and David Edwards at left guard.

Bet You Didn't Know: If you didn't catch the corresponding Inside the Draft episode, Rams midwest area scout Brian Hill mentioned how Bruss reminded him a lot of Edwards – whom Hill also evaluated – in terms of being a former offensive tackle whose translatable skills should allow him to thrive at guard.

Quotable: "I did David Edwards coming out and it's like déjà vu. With Dave, it was like, he's playing right tackle, we just move him inside to guard and he's thrived. Same thing with Logan where, Logan could play right tackle, but his testing numbers are very good for a guard. I think he's going to fit in really well with our group, fit in really well with Dave and Rob, so I'm pumped. I'm excited about him." – Hill on Bruss

Related Content

news

Daniel Hardy's relentless work ethic, selflessness lead him to NFL

A competitor with a heart for others, Rams outside linebacker Daniel Hardy is driven by a promise made to his late father.

news

Rams past and present join The Pivot Podcast

Rams legends Eric Dickerson and Andrew Whitworth, plus rookies Decobie Durant and Quentin Lake joined co-hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor on The Pivot Podcast. Here's how you can watch and listen to those episodes.

news

Newcomer update: Allen Robinson II

With training camp on the horizon, theRams.com continues a series up updates on players new to the Rams roster for 2022 with wide receiver Allen Robinson II.

news

Rams Breakout Candidates: 2021 Draft Class

Whether it's a breakout performance or a career-year, J.B. Long looks at the 2021 Draft Class to examine which players he thinks have the best chance to take that next step for L.A. this season.

news

Newcomer update: Bobby Wagner

With training camp coming up later next month, theRams.com begins a series of updates on players new to the Rams roster for 2022 with linebacker Bobby Wagner.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Los Angeles Chargers

Concluding our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 17 road opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Andrew Whitworth has "open door invitation" with Rams

Former Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth will always be welcome to visit his former team in retirement.

news

How lessons from pro football dads impacted current Rams

Whether their fathers' NFL careers happened before or after they were born, the lessons they learned helped shape the Rams' Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Kendall Blanton, Russ Yeast II and Quentin Lake into the pros they are today.

news

"Productive growth" for Allen Robinson II in Rams offense this spring

New Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II has quickly learned his role in their offense.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Denver Broncos

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 16 home opponent, the Denver Broncos.

news

Rams Breakout Candidates: 2022 Draft Class

In the first installment of this series, J.B. Long examines which rookies are poised to make the biggest on-field impacts for the Rams this season.

Advertising