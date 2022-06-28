Newcomer update: Logan Bruss

How He Got Here: The Rams used their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Bruss, taking him 104th overall in the third round.

What's Next: Competing for the starting right guard spot. After Los Angeles drafted Bruss, head coach Sean McVay said Bruss would have the chance to do so "immediately," and that was evident based on the workload he received during organized team activities this spring. If he wins the starting job, Bruss would give the Rams three former Wisconsin standouts amongst that group, with Rob Havenstein at right tackle and David Edwards at left guard.

Bet You Didn't Know: If you didn't catch the corresponding Inside the Draft episode, Rams midwest area scout Brian Hill mentioned how Bruss reminded him a lot of Edwards – whom Hill also evaluated – in terms of being a former offensive tackle whose translatable skills should allow him to thrive at guard.