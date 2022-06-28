Newcomer update: Logan Bruss

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is offensive guard Logan Bruss.
How He Got Here: The Rams used their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Bruss, taking him 104th overall in the third round.
What's Next: Competing for the starting right guard spot. After Los Angeles drafted Bruss, head coach Sean McVay said Bruss would have the chance to do so "immediately," and that was evident based on the workload he received during organized team activities this spring. If he wins the starting job, Bruss would give the Rams three former Wisconsin standouts amongst that group, with Rob Havenstein at right tackle and David Edwards at left guard.
Bet You Didn't Know: If you didn't catch the corresponding Inside the Draft episode, Rams midwest area scout Brian Hill mentioned how Bruss reminded him a lot of Edwards – whom Hill also evaluated – in terms of being a former offensive tackle whose translatable skills should allow him to thrive at guard.
Quotable: "I did David Edwards coming out and it's like déjà vu. With Dave, it was like, he's playing right tackle, we just move him inside to guard and he's thrived. Same thing with Logan where, Logan could play right tackle, but his testing numbers are very good for a guard. I think he's going to fit in really well with our group, fit in really well with Dave and Rob, so I'm pumped. I'm excited about him." – Hill on Bruss