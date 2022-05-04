Get to know Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams | Pick 164

The Rams used their third selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, who was chosen in the fifth round, 164th overall after Los Angeles traded up from the 175th pick to get him.
Here's what you should know about him:
1) Football is family
Williams continues the football lineage in his immediate and extended family. According to Dane Brugler's NFL Draft guide for The Athletic, his dad Larry played linebacker at Northern Illinois, while his uncle James Gregory played nose tackle for Alabama. His uncle Darren Holmes played on Kansas State's defensive line in the early 1990s, while his grandfather played defensive back at Missouri.
2) Rams connections
Williams was already connected to the franchise in multiple ways even before being drafted.
He want to St. John Vianney High in Kirkwood, Mo., the alma mater of former Rams quarterback Trent Green. A St. Louis native, Williams also said in his post-selection press conference that he was a big fan of Rams legend Steven Jackson growing up, even dressing as him for Halloween one year when he was a kid.
He also attended several home games as a child at the Edwards Jones Dome (now The Dome at America's Center).
3) Well-rounded skillset
In high school, Williams spent time playing both wide receiver and running back.
He also grew up playing linebacker, which explains his willing participation in pass protection.
4) Going the distance
Williams' 91-yard run against North Carolina last season tied with C.J. Prosise (2015) and Larry Coutre (1949) for the fifth-longest in program history.
5) Never not working
TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?
Here was what Williams had to say:
"There's really nothing else I know. Even for me to get to the NFL, I had to work extra, I had to give my all, so that's all I know. Every time I had to be successful for something, I always worked for it. Nothing's going to change now that I'm here with the Rams. ... Getting better, that's all I know."