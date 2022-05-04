Get to know Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams | Pick 164

The Rams used their third selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, who was chosen in the fifth round, 164th overall after Los Angeles traded up from the 175th pick to get him.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Football is family

Williams continues the football lineage in his immediate and extended family. According to Dane Brugler's NFL Draft guide for The Athletic, his dad Larry played linebacker at Northern Illinois, while his uncle James Gregory played nose tackle for Alabama. His uncle Darren Holmes played on Kansas State's defensive line in the early 1990s, while his grandfather played defensive back at Missouri.

2) Rams connections

Williams was already connected to the franchise in multiple ways even before being drafted.

He want to St. John Vianney High in Kirkwood, Mo., the alma mater of former Rams quarterback Trent Green. A St. Louis native, Williams also said in his post-selection press conference that he was a big fan of Rams legend Steven Jackson growing up, even dressing as him for Halloween one year when he was a kid.