Get to know Wisconsin G Logan Bruss | Pick 104

The Rams used their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss, who was chosen in the third round, 104th overall.
Here's what you should know about him:
1) Sound in pass protection
According to scouting service Pro Football Focus, Bruss allowed only one sack since 2019 on 596 snaps.
2) Making a difference
According to his school bio, Bruss volunteered with Difference MAKER Football Camp for students with disabilities.
3) Band of Badgers
Bruss is the third Wisconsin product on the Rams roster, joining offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and David Edwards.
Edwards and Bruss' time at Wisconsin overlapped for two seasons – 2018 and 2019.
4) Athletic background
Bruss started three games as a blocking tight end during his redshirt freshman season at Wisconsin, as well as three at right tackle, before switching to offensive line full-time.
In high school, he lettered in track and was an all-conference selection in the discus and also played basketball.
5) Never not working
TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?
Here was what Bruss had to say:
"Yeah, the cool thing with football is the love of the game can bring you a long way and for me with football, I kept setting new goals as I met him. At first, my goal was just getting into a college like Wisconsin, and then my goal became just playing and being a big contributor, and I just wanted to be the best player I could be for the rest of the guys, the rest of the coaches that put in all that work with me. So obviously, when you start hearing that playing in the NFL is a possibility, that just gives you more motivation to go chase a dream like that. I just think it's a constant cycle of getting better, leaning on the guys around you. They care a lot about you, they tell you what you need to improve. Just doing those things day in and day out has helped me get to this point."