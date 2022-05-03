Get to know Wisconsin G Logan Bruss | Pick 104

"Yeah, the cool thing with football is the love of the game can bring you a long way and for me with football, I kept setting new goals as I met him. At first, my goal was just getting into a college like Wisconsin, and then my goal became just playing and being a big contributor, and I just wanted to be the best player I could be for the rest of the guys, the rest of the coaches that put in all that work with me. So obviously, when you start hearing that playing in the NFL is a possibility, that just gives you more motivation to go chase a dream like that. I just think it's a constant cycle of getting better, leaning on the guys around you. They care a lot about you, they tell you what you need to improve. Just doing those things day in and day out has helped me get to this point."