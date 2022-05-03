Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Get to know Wisconsin G Logan Bruss | Pick 104

May 02, 2022 at 07:59 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams used their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss, who was chosen in the third round, 104th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Sound in pass protection

According to scouting service Pro Football Focus, Bruss allowed only one sack since 2019 on 596 snaps.

2) Making a difference

According to his school bio, Bruss volunteered with Difference MAKER Football Camp for students with disabilities.

3) Band of Badgers

Bruss is the third Wisconsin product on the Rams roster, joining offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and David Edwards.

Edwards and Bruss' time at Wisconsin overlapped for two seasons – 2018 and 2019.

4) Athletic background

Bruss started three games as a blocking tight end during his redshirt freshman season at Wisconsin, as well as three at right tackle, before switching to offensive line full-time.

In high school, he lettered in track and was an all-conference selection in the discus and also played basketball.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams G Logan Bruss | 2022 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of guard Logan Bruss from his time at Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 27-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
1 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 27-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
2 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis, Min (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
3 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis, Min (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (50) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
4 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (50) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Lafayette, Ind. The Badgers won 30-13. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
5 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Lafayette, Ind. The Badgers won 30-13. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen Logan Bruss (60) and Jack Nelson (79) line up during an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 27-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
6 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen Logan Bruss (60) and Jack Nelson (79) line up during an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 27-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
7 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Wisconsin Badgers Logan Bruss poses for a headshot Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
8 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers Logan Bruss poses for a headshot Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communicationns
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
9 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst congratulates Logan Bruss after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
10 / 15

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst congratulates Logan Bruss after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
5) Never not working

TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?

Here was what Bruss had to say:

"Yeah, the cool thing with football is the love of the game can bring you a long way and for me with football, I kept setting new goals as I met him. At first, my goal was just getting into a college like Wisconsin, and then my goal became just playing and being a big contributor, and I just wanted to be the best player I could be for the rest of the guys, the rest of the coaches that put in all that work with me. So obviously, when you start hearing that playing in the NFL is a possibility, that just gives you more motivation to go chase a dream like that. I just think it's a constant cycle of getting better, leaning on the guys around you. They care a lot about you, they tell you what you need to improve. Just doing those things day in and day out has helped me get to this point."

