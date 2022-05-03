Get to know South Carolina State DB Decobie Durant | Pick 142

The Rams used their second selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant, who was chosen in the fourth round, 142nd overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Humble beginnings

Speaking with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano the week before the draft, Durant said he was an undersized prospect who had no scholarship offers coming out of high school.

He went to Palmetto Prep Academy in Columbia, South Carolina, but after that didn't pan out, it led him back home, where he took a job working at FedEx. Durant eventually reached out to SCSU defensive tackles coach, director of player personnel and pro liaison Gerald Harrison, who recruited his area, which turned into his walk-on opportunity with the program.

2) HBCU pride

Durant was the second player from a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) selected in this year's draft and one of four overall by the end of the draft.