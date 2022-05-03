Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Get to know South Carolina State DB Decobie Durant | Pick 142

May 03, 2022 at 01:38 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams used their second selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant, who was chosen in the fourth round, 142nd overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Humble beginnings

Speaking with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano the week before the draft, Durant said he was an undersized prospect who had no scholarship offers coming out of high school.

He went to Palmetto Prep Academy in Columbia, South Carolina, but after that didn't pan out, it led him back home, where he took a job working at FedEx. Durant eventually reached out to SCSU defensive tackles coach, director of player personnel and pro liaison Gerald Harrison, who recruited his area, which turned into his walk-on opportunity with the program.

2) HBCU pride

Durant was the second player from a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) selected in this year's draft and one of four overall by the end of the draft.

He said in his post-selection press conference that he hopes to use that opportunity to open the door for other HBCU products.

3) Getting noticed

While South Carolina State's game against Clemson was a 49-3 loss, Durant flashed in a big way, with his two-interception performance catching the attention of Rams general manager Les Snead.

"Boy did he touch the football," Snead said during his post-Day 3 press conference. "He touched the football at a really high rate. It's interesting, I remember sitting and watching him play against Clemson and you just felt the competitive football player. He's blowing up bubble screens and he's playing the ball down the field, so that was just one of those games where you go 'okay he stepped it up.'"

4) All-22 perspective

Durant played both quarterback and free safety in high school, leading his team to a state title while starting at each position his senior year.

Related Links

2022-get-to-know-rookies-head-and-shoulders-ad-16x9

5) Never not working

TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?

Here was what Durant had to say:

"I just pretty much never lost hope. I faced a little bit of adversity in my life. Coming out of high school I had zero offers, so that kind of touched me in the wrong way because I knew had talent and whatnot. But just being able to stay humble and never losing hope and trusting God. I wouldn't be in this position without God, and God has played a huge part in my life."

Related Content

news

Roundup: Grades for and reactions to Rams' 2022 NFL Draft picks

What did experts have to say about the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 NFL Draft picks following the conclusion of the draft?

news

Get to know Wisconsin G Logan Bruss | Pick 104

Here's what you should know about new Rams guard Logan Bruss.

news

Landing on Rams defense a foundational opportunity for Derion Kendrick's NFL career

When it comes to getting started in the NFL, there's no better spot for new Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick to land than on a defense led by Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner.

news

Motivated Troy Hill ready to fill whatever role is asked of him

Returning to the Rams via trade after a year with the Browns, cornerback Troy Hill arrives in Los Angeles "with a chip on my shoulder."

news

Los Rams seleccionan en el Draft a otro liniero de Wisconsin y toman una dotación completa de defensivos profundos

La clase del Draft 2022 de los Rams tiene a un corredor que es fan del equipo desde niño y cuenta con mucho "pedigrí" al incluir a dos hijos de exjugadores de la NFL

news

Social Roundup: Rams players react to addition of newest teammates | 2022 NFL Draft

Current Los Angeles Rams players took to social media to react to the addition of their newest teammates

news

AJ Arcuri: "I'm fired up about this opportunity"

New Rams offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri is ready to make the most of getting drafted.

news

Russ Yeast bringing versatility to Rams secondary

With experience playing cornerback and safety in college, new Rams defensive back Russ Yeast brings valuable positional flexibility to them.

news

Daniel Hardy bringing "relentless" work ethic to Rams

New Rams outside linebacker Daniel Hardy is ready to get to work.

news

Quentin Lake: "Meant to be" getting drafted by Rams

New Rams defensive back Quentin Lake gets to stay home in Los Angeles to begin his NFL career.

news

Three takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising