Get to know South Carolina State DB Decobie Durant | Pick 142

The Rams used their second selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant, who was chosen in the fourth round, 142nd overall.
Here's what you should know about him:
1) Humble beginnings
Speaking with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano the week before the draft, Durant said he was an undersized prospect who had no scholarship offers coming out of high school.
He went to Palmetto Prep Academy in Columbia, South Carolina, but after that didn't pan out, it led him back home, where he took a job working at FedEx. Durant eventually reached out to SCSU defensive tackles coach, director of player personnel and pro liaison Gerald Harrison, who recruited his area, which turned into his walk-on opportunity with the program.
2) HBCU pride
Durant was the second player from a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) selected in this year's draft and one of four overall by the end of the draft.
He said in his post-selection press conference that he hopes to use that opportunity to open the door for other HBCU products.
3) Getting noticed
While South Carolina State's game against Clemson was a 49-3 loss, Durant flashed in a big way, with his two-interception performance catching the attention of Rams general manager Les Snead.
"Boy did he touch the football," Snead said during his post-Day 3 press conference. "He touched the football at a really high rate. It's interesting, I remember sitting and watching him play against Clemson and you just felt the competitive football player. He's blowing up bubble screens and he's playing the ball down the field, so that was just one of those games where you go 'okay he stepped it up.'"
4) All-22 perspective
Durant played both quarterback and free safety in high school, leading his team to a state title while starting at each position his senior year.
5) Never not working
TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?
Here was what Durant had to say:
"I just pretty much never lost hope. I faced a little bit of adversity in my life. Coming out of high school I had zero offers, so that kind of touched me in the wrong way because I knew had talent and whatnot. But just being able to stay humble and never losing hope and trusting God. I wouldn't be in this position without God, and God has played a huge part in my life."