Get to know Florida State DE Jared Verse | Pick 19

The Rams used their first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, who was chosen in the first round, 19th overall.
Here's what you should know about him:
1) Versatility
According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Verse will start out at outside linebacker, but he also has the ability to reduce down and along the defensive line, including lining up over guards.
2) Another Rams defensive player with a CAA to ACC path
Similar to second-year Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner, Verse also successfully made the jump from from the Colonial Athletic Association at the Division I FCS level to the ACC in the Division I FBS level, playing at Albany for two seasons before transferring to Florida State.
Turner was at Richmond for four years before grad transferring to Wake Forest.
3) Dad had major impact on looking the part to play defensive end
In an NFL Scouting Combine interview with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Chris Simms, Verse said his dad bought equipment so that he could lift weights during COVID when everything was shut down. He worked out "religiously" on that set, and came back to Albany the fall of his second season weighing in around 245-250 pounds.
"Ended up going back to Albany in the fall, and a lot of my teammates thought I was on steroids," Verse told Florio and Simms.
With the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Florida State defensive end Jared Verse. Take a look through the best photos from his time at FSU.
4) Multi-sport background
In addition to football, Verse also played basketball and ran track at Bloomsberg (Pennsylvania) Central Columbia High School.
5) Combine performance and measurables put him in elite company
According to NFL Media Analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Verse had the fastest 40-yard dash time by anyone at the combine with 33-plus inch arm length and 30-plus bench press reps in the last decade.
The other player? Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.