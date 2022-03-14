Rams, Brian Allen agree to terms on three-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Offensive lineman Brian Allen will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year deal.
The 26-year-old Allen bounced back from a difficult 2020 season by starting 16 of 17 regular season games and all four playoff games during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 campaign, authoring a performance that led to him being named an alternate for this year's Pro Bowl. His communication and overall rapport with quarterback Matthew Stafford also helped a Rams offensive lineman that tied with the Vikings and the Chargers for the sixth-fewest sacks allowed during the regular season, while also posting the highest pass-block win rate according to ESPN.
The Michigan State product originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Rams, chosen 111th overall. He has appeared in 38 games overall during his time with the Rams, starting 25.
BEST PHOTOS: Biggest moments from Rams offensive line in 2021 | Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom & more
Take a look through the best photos of Los Angeles Rams offensive linemen throughout the 2021 season.