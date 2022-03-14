Rams, Brian Allen agree to terms on three-year deal

The 26-year-old Allen bounced back from a difficult 2020 season by starting 16 of 17 regular season games and all four playoff games during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 campaign, authoring a performance that led to him being named an alternate for this year's Pro Bowl. His communication and overall rapport with quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ also helped a Rams offensive lineman that tied with the Vikings and the Chargers for the sixth-fewest sacks allowed during the regular season, while also posting the highest pass-block win rate according to ESPN.