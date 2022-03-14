Rams re-sign Coleman Shelton to two-year deal

Since joining the Rams prior to the start of the 2019 regular season, Shelton has appeared in 43 regular season games, including one start at center last season against the Cardinals in Week 14 while Brian Allen recovered from a knee injury, and another start at left guard against the Vikings in Week 16 – plus six playoff games. Allen sustained that injury on the Rams' first offensive snap of their Week 13 game against the Jaguars, which forced Shelton into action on short notice, but Shelton transitioned seamlessly and received praise the following week for his performance. Shelton has also seen action on special teams.