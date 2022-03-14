Rams re-sign Coleman Shelton to two-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have re-signed offensive lineman Coleman Shelton to a two-year deal.
Since joining the Rams prior to the start of the 2019 regular season, Shelton has appeared in 43 regular season games, including one start at center last season against the Cardinals in Week 14 while Brian Allen recovered from a knee injury, and another start at left guard against the Vikings in Week 16 – plus six playoff games. Allen sustained that injury on the Rams' first offensive snap of their Week 13 game against the Jaguars, which forced Shelton into action on short notice, but Shelton transitioned seamlessly and received praise the following week for his performance. Shelton has also seen action on special teams.
The 26-year-old Shelton first entered the league signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. After being cut by the 49ers at the end of training camp, he was signed to the Cardinals' practice squad in mid-October that year. After the Cardinals cut him at the end of training camp in 2019, he was signed by the Rams to their active roster.
