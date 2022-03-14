Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams re-sign Coleman Shelton to two-year deal

Mar 14, 2022 at 01:44 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have re-signed offensive lineman ﻿Coleman Shelton﻿ to a two-year deal.

Since joining the Rams prior to the start of the 2019 regular season, Shelton has appeared in 43 regular season games, including one start at center last season against the Cardinals in Week 14 while Brian Allen recovered from a knee injury, and another start at left guard against the Vikings in Week 16 – plus six playoff games. Allen sustained that injury on the Rams' first offensive snap of their Week 13 game against the Jaguars, which forced Shelton into action on short notice, but Shelton transitioned seamlessly and received praise the following week for his performance. Shelton has also seen action on special teams.

The 26-year-old Shelton first entered the league signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. After being cut by the 49ers at the end of training camp, he was signed to the Cardinals' practice squad in mid-October that year. After the Cardinals cut him at the end of training camp in 2019, he was signed by the Rams to their active roster.

BEST PHOTOS: Biggest moments from Rams offensive line in 2021 | Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom & more

Take a look through the best photos of Los Angeles Rams offensive linemen throughout the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
1 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
2 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
3 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
4 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
5 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
6 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9892
7 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
8 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
9 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8916
10 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
11 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take to the practice field ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
12 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take to the practice field ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2903
13 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2892
14 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2923
15 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8831
16 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6816
17 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
18 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6384
19 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0252
20 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8685
21 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL97781
22 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL5115
23 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
24 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
25 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
26 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
27 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season
28 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season

JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
29 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
30 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
31 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
32 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jared Martinez // LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
33 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
34 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
35 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
36 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
37 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
38 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
39 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
40 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
41 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
42 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Offensive lineman (65) Coleman Shelton of the Los Angeles Rams stands for the National Anthem before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
43 / 100

Offensive lineman (65) Coleman Shelton of the Los Angeles Rams stands for the National Anthem before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
44 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Offensive lineman (68) Alaric Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
45 / 100

Offensive lineman (68) Alaric Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
46 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
47 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
48 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
49 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
50 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
51 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
52 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
53 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
54 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
55 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
56 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
57 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
58 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
59 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jared Martinez // LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
60 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Will Navarro/LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
61 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
62 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
63 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
64 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
65 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Offensive lineman (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL game, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
66 / 100

Offensive lineman (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL game, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
67 / 100

(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/NFL/2018 National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
68 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5893
69 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
70 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Offensive linemen (77) Andrew Whitworth, (73) David Edwards, (55) Brian Allen, (63) Austin Corbett, and (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams line up against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
71 / 100

Offensive linemen (77) Andrew Whitworth, (73) David Edwards, (55) Brian Allen, (63) Austin Corbett, and (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams line up against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
72 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Offensive lineman (79) Rob Havenstein and Offensive lineman (63) Austin Corbett of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
73 / 100

Offensive lineman (79) Rob Havenstein and Offensive lineman (63) Austin Corbett of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
74 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
75 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
76 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
77 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
78 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
79 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
80 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_5854
81 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
82 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
83 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Wide receiver (3) Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown and celebrates with teammates against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
84 / 100

Wide receiver (3) Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown and celebrates with teammates against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
85 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2711
86 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Offensive lineman (63) Austin Corbett of the Los Angeles Rams holds the NFC Championship Trophy after the Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game 20-17, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
87 / 100

Offensive lineman (63) Austin Corbett of the Los Angeles Rams holds the NFC Championship Trophy after the Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game 20-17, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOW_1086
88 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
89 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
90 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
91 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
92 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
93 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
94 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
95 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
96 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
97 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
98 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Offensive lineman (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
99 / 100

Offensive lineman (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
100 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams, Brian Allen agree to terms on three-year deal

Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the team have agreed to terms on a three-year contract.
news

Rams, Joe Noteboom agree to terms on three-year deal 

Rams offensive lineman Joe Noteboom will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the team have agreed to terms on a three-year contract. 
news

Offseason Outlook: Austin Corbett scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent

Rams offensive lineman Austin Corbett is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Darious Williams and the Rams in 2022? 

Rams cornerback Darious Williams is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: Sebastian Joseph-Day scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent

Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What's next for the Rams and Odell Beckham Jr.?

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What's next for key Rams pass-rushing piece Von Miller? 

Rams outside linebacker Von Miller is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 16. 
news

Where Are They Now? Rams Legend & four-time Pro Bowler Nolan Cromwell

After starring at quarterback for Kansas, 4-time Pro Bowler Nolan Cromwell details his transition from offense to defense, closing out his career as one of the best defensive backs in franchise history.
news

Rams' Top Five offensive plays from 2021 season

The five best offensive plays from the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 season.
news

Rams' Eric Henderson: 2021 John Teerlinck Defensive Line Coach of the Year 'ultimate award' being recognized by peers, credit to players

The Rams' Eric Henderson was voted the John Teerlinck Defensive Line Coach of the Year by coaches across the league for 2021.
news

Rams elect not to use the franchise tag in 2022

The Rams have chosen to pass on using the franchise tag for the fourth-straight year. 
Advertising