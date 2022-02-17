Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

NFL/LISC Grassroots Program & Los Angeles Rams grant $150,000 to refurbish Grass Field at Inglewood Unified School District's Caroline Coleman Stadium

Feb 17, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Inglewood Unified School District has been granted $150,000 by the Los Angeles Rams through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to refurbish the grass field at Caroline Coleman Stadium in Inglewood.

The grant from the Rams, the NFL Foundation, Nike and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is part of $6 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year. The field will serve students at Inglewood, Morningside and City Honors High Schools as well as local Pop Warner teams.

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program – a partnership between the NFL Foundation and LISC, the nation's leading community development support organization – has supported the construction or renovation of 416 football fields nationwide since 1998. During that time, the NFL Foundation has granted nearly $58 million to revitalize playing fields in underserved neighborhoods. Fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.

"We are thrilled to help give kids in Inglewood a best-in-class field where they can work hard to achieve their dreams of becoming Super Bowl Champions," said Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. "Inglewood is not only where we won Super Bowl LVI, but it is home to our own SoFi Stadium 365 days a year. We are grateful to the NFL and to Nike for joining us in giving back to this incredible community we call home."

LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks. Through the program, local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities. The agencies oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.

"The refurbishment of our Caroline Coleman Stadium supports the efforts of our District and community, as we collectively continue to build equitable and inclusive facilities and programs for our students." said Dr. Erika Torres, County Administrator of Inglewood Unified School District. "The refurbishment will bring positive change, inspiring hope and purpose, igniting their potential, and envisioning their dreams becoming reality."

"Sports are a place of refuge for countless youth in Los Angeles, however many lack access to safe and proper places to practice," said Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, Executive Director of LISC LA. "Recreation is a key factor in building healthy communities and LISC LA is proud to partner with organizations like the NFL Foundation who share our goal of revitalizing our communities and leveling the playing field."

NIKE, Inc. is also a partner in this work to increase sport at all levels, for girls and boys, through the field renovation. In addition, the company will provide $100,000 in product donations to help support the Inglewood and Morningside High School's athletic programs, which also include City Honors International Preparatory students.

