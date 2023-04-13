Notable No. 69 overall picks in NFL Draft history in recent years

Since landing in Los Angeles, Kupp has posted 508 career receptions for 6,329 yards and 46 touchdowns across 80 career games (66 starts). The most prominent came in 2021, when he became the NFL's fourth triple crown winner since 1970 after leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) and later earned Super Bowl MVP for his performance in Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.