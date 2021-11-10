Notable Rams-49ers matchups in McVay era

The 7-2 Rams face the 3-5 49ers on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium in what will mark the 144th all-time meeting between between the two clubs.

Ahead of the contest, theRams.com takes an updated look at a few of the notable Rams-49ers games from previous years in the Sean McVay era.

Week 3, 2017 season: Rams 41, 49ers 39

McVay's second win as Rams head coach came down to the wire.

Running back Carlos Hyde's 1-yard rushing touchdown with 2:17 left pulled the 49ers within two. The ensuing two-point attempt failed thanks to Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers picking off the pass that went off wide receiver Trent Taylor's hands, but the 49ers managed to recover the onside kick attempt that followed, giving them one last chance to make a comeback. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's sack of 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer on 4th and 20 the San Francisco 40 ultimately shut the door on their rally and gave L.A. the win.