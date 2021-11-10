Notable Rams-49ers matchups in McVay era

The 7-2 Rams face the 3-5 49ers on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium in what will mark the 144th all-time meeting between between the two clubs.
Ahead of the contest, theRams.com takes an updated look at a few of the notable Rams-49ers games from previous years in the Sean McVay era.
Week 3, 2017 season: Rams 41, 49ers 39
McVay's second win as Rams head coach came down to the wire.
Running back Carlos Hyde's 1-yard rushing touchdown with 2:17 left pulled the 49ers within two. The ensuing two-point attempt failed thanks to Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers picking off the pass that went off wide receiver Trent Taylor's hands, but the 49ers managed to recover the onside kick attempt that followed, giving them one last chance to make a comeback. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's sack of 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer on 4th and 20 the San Francisco 40 ultimately shut the door on their rally and gave L.A. the win.
The Rams' offense was led by quarterback Jared Goff completing 22 of 28 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns, with running back Todd Gurley amassing 149 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns.
Week 12, 2020 season: 49ers 23, Rams 20
49ers Robbie Gould's 42-yard field goal as time expired dealt the Rams their first loss at SoFi Stadium, having been a perfect 4-0 at home up until that point.
Most of the Rams' scoring was supplied by a pair of field goals by kicker Matt Gay, plus cornerback Troy Hill returning a Donald forced fumble 20 yards for a touchdown. Running back Cam Akers' 1-yard touchdown run gave the Rams a 3-point lead early in the fourth quarter before a 44-yard field goal and the game-winning 42-yarder by Gould – each 61 seconds apart – put the game away.
Week 7, 2018 season: Rams 39, 49ers 10
The Rams' first 7-0 start in 33 years was made possible by Donald setting a new career-high for sacks in a single game (four) and their defense creating four turnovers.
Meanwhile, Gurley added 86 total yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in this blowout victory.
Week 17, 2018 season: Rams 48, 49ers 32
Ten weeks after that 29-point win, the Rams defeated the 49ers once again. This time, it earned them a 6-0 sweep of the NFC West division, a 13-3 record at the end of the regular season (winningest since 2001) and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Goff's four touchdown passes (two each to receivers Brandin Cooks and Josh Reynolds) and linebacker Cory Littleton's two interceptions (one returned for touchdown) led the way for Los Angeles.
In place of a resting Gurley, running back C.J. Anderson rushed 23 times for 132 yards and one touchdown.