Offseason position reset: Running back

Apr 22, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft less than one week away, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.

Up next: Running back.

Key offseason moves

  • Hired Ra'Shaad Samples as running backs coach. With assistant head coach Thomas Brown switching from coaching running backs to tight ends, the 27-year-old Samples was brought in to fill Brown's old role.

Who's under contract

**23 - RB Cam Akers**

Cam Akers

#23 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 217 lbs
  • College: Florida State

2021 stats: 72 carries for 175 yards, plus 11 catches for 86 yards in five games between the regular season and playoffs.

**27 - RB Darrell Henderson Jr.**

Darrell Henderson Jr.

#27 RB

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 208 lbs
  • College: Memphis

2021 stats: 149 carries for 688 yards and five touchdowns, plus 29 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games (10 starts).

2021-jake-funk-hs

Jake Funk

#34 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Maryland

2021 stats: Two carries for five yards, plus four kickoff returns for 88 yards while playing in 10 regular season games; also had two carries for five yards in the Wild Card round and played in three playoff games overall.

Placeholder for not available image

Javian Hawkins

#14 RB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 196 lbs
  • College: Louisville

2021 stats: Spent entire season on practice squad.

2021-xavier-jones-hs

Xavier Jones

#25 RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 208 lbs
  • College: Southern Methodist

2021 stats: Spent entire season on Injured Reserve.

2021-raymond-calais-hs

Raymond Calais

#30 RB

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 188 lbs
  • College: Louisiana-Lafayette

2021 stats: Spent entire season on Injured Reserve.

What's next

Potentially finding a replacement for Sony Michel. Acquired in a trade with the Patriots in August, Michel was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2021 and became an unrestricted free agent when the new league year began. Funk was the third running back in the rotation after Akers got hurt and could offer close to that physical presence Michel brought (Funk is listed at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds; Michel is 5-11, 215) if the Rams opted to go the internal route instead of free agency or the draft.

