Offseason position reset: Running back

What's next

Potentially finding a replacement for Sony Michel. Acquired in a trade with the Patriots in August, Michel was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2021 and became an unrestricted free agent when the new league year began. Funk was the third running back in the rotation after Akers got hurt and could offer close to that physical presence Michel brought (Funk is listed at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds; Michel is 5-11, 215) if the Rams opted to go the internal route instead of free agency or the draft.