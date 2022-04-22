Offseason position reset: Running back

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft less than one week away, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
Up next: Running back.
Key offseason moves
- Hired Ra'Shaad Samples as running backs coach. With assistant head coach Thomas Brown switching from coaching running backs to tight ends, the 27-year-old Samples was brought in to fill Brown's old role.
Who's under contract
2021 stats: 72 carries for 175 yards, plus 11 catches for 86 yards in five games between the regular season and playoffs.
2021 stats: 149 carries for 688 yards and five touchdowns, plus 29 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games (10 starts).
2021 stats: Two carries for five yards, plus four kickoff returns for 88 yards while playing in 10 regular season games; also had two carries for five yards in the Wild Card round and played in three playoff games overall.
2021 stats: Spent entire season on practice squad.
2021 stats: Spent entire season on Injured Reserve.
2021 stats: Spent entire season on Injured Reserve.
What's next
Potentially finding a replacement for Sony Michel. Acquired in a trade with the Patriots in August, Michel was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2021 and became an unrestricted free agent when the new league year began. Funk was the third running back in the rotation after Akers got hurt and could offer close to that physical presence Michel brought (Funk is listed at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds; Michel is 5-11, 215) if the Rams opted to go the internal route instead of free agency or the draft.