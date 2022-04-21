Offseason position reset: Offensive line

With the offseason program kicking off Tuesday and the 2022 NFL Draft one week away, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
Up next: Offensive line.
Key offseason moves
- Left tackle Andrew Whitworth retired. A pillar of stability as the blindside protector for Rams quarterbacks, Whitworth called it a career in mid-March after 16 NFL seasons, including five with the Rams.
- Re-signed offensive lineman Joe Noteboom to a 3-year deal. An important move to make in wake of Whitworth's retirement, the move secured Los Angeles' left tackle of the future before he had the chance to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.
- Re-signed offensive lineman Brian Allen to a 3-year deal. By retaining Allen, the Rams maintained important continuity at center, especially with the rapport he established with quarterback Matthew Stafford in Stafford's first season with the Rams.
- Re-signed offensive lineman Coleman Shelton to two-year deal. Keeping Shelton not only prevented him from entering restricted free agency, but also retained a candidate to replace Austin Corbett at right guard.
Who's under contract
2021 stats: Played in 15 regular season games, making two starts; also playing in two playoff games (one start) before suffering a chest injury that sidelined him for the Super Bowl.
2021 stats: Started all 17 regular season games and every playoff game at left guard.
2021 stats: Started all 16 regular season games he played in, then all four playoff games at center.
2021 stats: Started all 15 regular season games he played in (missed two due to being on Reserve/COVID-19 list), as well as all four playoff games at right tackle.
2021 stats: Played in all 17 regular season games (making two starts – one at center and one and left guard), plus all four playoff games.
2021 stats: Played in nine regular season games (one start), plus all four playoff games.
2021 stats: Played in 12 regular season games, plus one playoff game.
2021 stats: Played in four regular season games, plus two playoff games.
2021 stats: Did not appear in any regular season or playoff games last season.
2021 stats: Did not appear in any games, spending entire season on practice squad.
2021 stats: Did not appear in any regular season or playoff games, spending entire 2021 season on practice squad.
2021 stats: Did not appear in any games, but spent time on the Ravens, Broncos, Rams and Packers practice squads before returning to the Rams via a reserve/future contract signed in February.
What's next
Finding a new starting right guard. Shelton, as mentioned earlier, has the flexibility to play guard and could be a candidate, as well as 2020 seventh-round pick Anchrum, who was drafted with the intention of being developed into a guard even though he played tackle in college.