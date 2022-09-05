Opposing View: Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Rams' pass rush, passing attack heading into 2022 season opener

The Rams ultimately lost 35-32, but it was a demonstration in Donald's trademark ability to disrupt a game.

On the other side of the ball, the Bills secondary will be tasked with defending reigning triple-crown-winner and Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who had a team-high nine catches for 107 yards and one touchdown in that 2020 matchup.

"Phenomenal player in Kupp," McDermott said. "It's been interesting to watch his career take off and him develop over the years. Haven't played him a ton, but have a lot of respect for what they do, and in this case, what Kupp's been able to do. He's earned every ounce of his recognition."

Between Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and healthy running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., McDermott said it will have to be "good team defense overall" Thursday night.