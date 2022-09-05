Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Opposing View: Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Rams' pass rush, passing attack heading into 2022 season opener

Sep 05, 2022 at 01:42 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Among the many coaches who have witnessed Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's game-wrecking, Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows it all too well.

"You turn the tape on and in the first three plays, you don't have to go any further than that," McDermott told Buffalo reporters in his press conference Sunday. "You're seeing him making an impact on the game and interrupting offensive rhythm and you're just trying to get a play run and he's blowing it up."

When the two teams last met in 2020, Donald's two sacks and one forced fumble gave the ball back to the Rams for a go-ahead, touchdown-scoring drive that gave them a 32-28 lead after trailing the Bills 28-3 earlier in the contest.

The Rams ultimately lost 35-32, but it was a demonstration in Donald's trademark ability to disrupt a game.

On the other side of the ball, the Bills secondary will be tasked with defending reigning triple-crown-winner and Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who had a team-high nine catches for 107 yards and one touchdown in that 2020 matchup.

"Phenomenal player in Kupp," McDermott said. "It's been interesting to watch his career take off and him develop over the years. Haven't played him a ton, but have a lot of respect for what they do, and in this case, what Kupp's been able to do. He's earned every ounce of his recognition."

Between Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and healthy running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., McDermott said it will have to be "good team defense overall" Thursday night.

"It'll be a big challenge for us," McDermott said. "They're the defending Super Bowl champs (and) at their place, so we've got to play good team ball."

