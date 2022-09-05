Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Troy Hill ready to be a playmaker for Rams' defense once again

Sep 04, 2022 at 07:05 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – He was a pivotal playmaker on the NFL's No. 1 total defense in 2020 before taking a detour to Cleveland.

Now, cornerback Troy Hill looks do the same in 2022 after the Rams brought him back in a trade with the Browns this spring.

"It feels good (to be back)," Hill said after Sunday's practice. "Especially lining up with some of the greatest players to play the game and things like that, the camaraderie that goes along with it, feel good to be back in it. They play to the style I play and they let me be me, so I'm excited about that."

Alongside those players like All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald and All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey, Hill personally helped generate five of their 22 takeaways with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries; he returned two of those interceptions and one of those fumbles for touchdowns.

Ramsey was especially excited about the news of Hill's return when it was announced.

Third-year safety Jordan Fuller, like Ramsey, also saw the impact Hill made first-hand as a rookie that year.

Having Hill back has made a "huge impact" on the defense so far, according to Fuller, and it was evident with his playmaking in camp.

"The first thing that comes to mind, I mean, he was scoring for us. He was scoring touchdowns for us," said Fuller, when asked .what he remembered most about Hill's impact during that 2020 season. "Obviously those plays change games. I'm happy that he's back."

Fuller also appreciates having another veteran voice to lean on when he has questions, a presence that impacts the secondary as a whole.

"It's a real calming figure," Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said during training camp. "Another calming figure in that room."

That poise and ability to disrupt opposing offenses will be crucial for Los Angeles in Thursday night's season-opener against a Buffalo Bills offense that, led by quarterback Josh Allen, returns many of the players that helped it fifth in the NFL in total offense and third in scoring offense.

It will certainly be part of Hill's focus. And while Thursday night will officially kick off his second stint with the team, he's ultimately grateful to be able to play another season in the NFL.

"It's a blessing, you know what I'm saying? Thank God, coming up on Year 8, so that's probably first and foremost, because you don't want to take those for granted," Hill said. "The rest of it, I mean, being able to go out there and show that I can still play at a high level."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford look ahead to Week 1 vs. Bills

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences prior to Sunday's practice as they continue their preparation for Thursday night's season-opener against the Bills.

news

Where are they now? Former Rams RB & NFL touchdown leader Greg Bell

After a trade brought running back Greg Bell to the Los Angeles Rams in 1987, the former first-round pick made an instant impact, leading the NFL in touchdowns in 1988 & 1999. Since retiring, Bell has dedicated his life to providing young adults with the tools they need to succeed.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay reacts to initial 53-man roster, previews Week 1 vs. Bills

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay following Friday's practice as they begin their preparation for their 2022 season-opener against the Bills.

news

Rams name 2022 season captains

Los Angeles Rams players have voted on and chosen their team captains for the 2022 season.

news

Setting the example: The steady leadership of Rob Havenstein

Right tackle Rob Havenstein takes over as the new elder statesman of the Rams' offensive line room with a even-keeled, example-setting presence.

news

Rams sign 16 players, plus International Pathway Program player Max Pircher to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 16 players plus international offensive tackle Max Pircher to their practice squad.

news

El roster de 53 de los Rams: Wolford y Perkins se quedan, la defensa luce repleta y tres novatos agentes libres se ganan un lugar

Los Rams dieron a conocer su roster inicial de 53 jugadores para la temporada 2022, en el que además de las súper estrellas consagradas hay mucha juventud y algunas sorpresas

news

Resumen de novatos de los Rams | Semana 3 de la pretemporada

Resumiendo las actuaciones de los novatos del draft 2022 de los Rams en el tercer juego de la pretemporada.

news

Top Takeaways from Les Snead's press conference on initial 53-man roster for 2022

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's video conference on his reaction to the team's initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

news

Rams' 53-Man Roster Takeaways: Undrafted rookies earn their spot

As the Los Angeles Rams trimmed their roster to 53 on Tuesday, J.B. Long reacts to keeping 3 quarterbacks, examines a different looking tight end room, and discusses how undrafted rookies made their mark

news

Analysis: Rams' initial 53-man roster for 2022

Breaking down the Los Angeles' Rams initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

Advertising