Troy Hill ready to be a playmaker for Rams' defense once again

Third-year safety Jordan Fuller, like Ramsey, also saw the impact Hill made first-hand as a rookie that year.

Having Hill back has made a "huge impact" on the defense so far, according to Fuller, and it was evident with his playmaking in camp.

"The first thing that comes to mind, I mean, he was scoring for us. He was scoring touchdowns for us," said Fuller, when asked .what he remembered most about Hill's impact during that 2020 season. "Obviously those plays change games. I'm happy that he's back."

Fuller also appreciates having another veteran voice to lean on when he has questions, a presence that impacts the secondary as a whole.

"It's a real calming figure," Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said during training camp. "Another calming figure in that room."

That poise and ability to disrupt opposing offenses will be crucial for Los Angeles in Thursday night's season-opener against a Buffalo Bills offense that, led by quarterback Josh Allen, returns many of the players that helped it fifth in the NFL in total offense and third in scoring offense.

It will certainly be part of Hill's focus. And while Thursday night will officially kick off his second stint with the team, he's ultimately grateful to be able to play another season in the NFL.