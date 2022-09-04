From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford look ahead to Week 1 vs. Bills

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each met with local media prior to Sunday's practice to preview Thursday night's season-opener against the Bills, discussing their thoughts on the Bills' defense, wide receiver Van Jefferson's status, playing in primetime and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"We're just taking it a day at a time (with Jefferson)." – McVay

Jefferson (knee) will continue to be day-to-day as Los Angeles continues its preparation for the Buffalo Bills.

The third-year wide receiver underwent minor knee surgery during training camp on Aug. 2.

"(Matthew Stafford will) be ready to go." – McVay