From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford look ahead to Week 1 vs. Bills

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each met with local media prior to Sunday's practice to preview Thursday night's season-opener against the Bills, discussing their thoughts on the Bills' defense, wide receiver Van Jefferson's status, playing in primetime and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"We're just taking it a day at a time (with Jefferson)." – McVay
- Jefferson (knee) will continue to be day-to-day as Los Angeles continues its preparation for the Buffalo Bills.
- The third-year wide receiver underwent minor knee surgery during training camp on Aug. 2.
"(Matthew Stafford will) be ready to go." – McVay
- There will be "no limitations" for Stafford Thursday night against the Bills, McVay said Sunday.
- McVay said there would be "no hesitation" to have Stafford throw 50-plus times if needed.
"I feel good. I'm ready to go. No limitations." – Stafford
- Echoing McVay, Stafford (elbow) likewise is fully confident in his ability to play uninhibited in the season-opener.
- Stafford added that he feels like he can make every throw.
"Luckily I don't have to block (Von Miller)." – Stafford
- Asked if there are any tips or tricks he's picked up from practicing against Miller as he prepares to face him Thursday night, Stafford offered the above response.
- "Maybe ask the o-linemen on that one," Stafford said.