Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Cornerback

The calendar has turned to March, which means the start of the new league year – March 17, 1 p.m. pacific time – and free agency isn't far away.
Ahead of this pivotal time in the offseason, theRams.com will be breaking down the team's roster with an overview of the players currently under contract and those who are scheduled to become free agents.
The series continues with a look at the cornerbacks:
Under contract
- Jalen Ramsey: After signing a five-year extension in early September, produced 44 total tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception en route to his second AP First Team All-Pro selection and fourth Pro Bowl nod of his career. He was also named to the PFWA's All-NFL and All-NFC teams.
- David Long Jr.: Played in all 16 games, making seven total tackles.
- Donte Deayon (Reserve/Future): Spent the 2020 season on the Rams' practice squad.
- Tyrique McGhee (Reserve/Future): Undrafted free agent signee out of Georgia who spent his rookie 2020 season on the the Rams' practice squad. Listed as a defensive back on the roster because of his versatility, having played multiple spots in Georgia's secondary in college – safety, cornerback and "star" (hybrid slot corner position).
Scheduled to become a free agent
- Troy Hill (unrestricted – Free Agent Spotlight): Tied with safety Jordan Fuller for second on the team in interceptions (three) and tied with linebacker Micah Kiser for third in tackles (77). Returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns, as well as a fumble, and his versatility was pivotal in allowing the Rams to use Ramsey in multiple spots throughout the secondary.
- Darious Williams (restricted – Free Agent Spotlight): Led the Rams defense with four interceptions and 14 pass breakups, adding 44 total tackles in a breakout third season. Since Williams is a restricted free agent, the Rams have the ability to tender him a contract and secure right of first refusal for any he receives from any others.
