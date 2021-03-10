Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Cornerback

Mar 10, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The calendar has turned to March, which means the start of the new league year – March 17, 1 p.m. pacific time – and free agency isn't far away.

Ahead of this pivotal time in the offseason, theRams.com will be breaking down the team's roster with an overview of the players currently under contract and those who are scheduled to become free agents.

The series continues with a look at the cornerbacks:

Under contract

  • Jalen Ramsey: After signing a five-year extension in early September, produced 44 total tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception en route to his second AP First Team All-Pro selection and fourth Pro Bowl nod of his career. He was also named to the PFWA's All-NFL and All-NFC teams.
  • David Long Jr.: Played in all 16 games, making seven total tackles.
  • Donte Deayon (Reserve/Future): Spent the 2020 season on the Rams' practice squad.
  • Tyrique McGhee (Reserve/Future): Undrafted free agent signee out of Georgia who spent his rookie 2020 season on the the Rams' practice squad. Listed as a defensive back on the roster because of his versatility, having played multiple spots in Georgia's secondary in college – safety, cornerback and "star" (hybrid slot corner position).

Scheduled to become a free agent

  • Troy Hill (unrestricted – Free Agent Spotlight): Tied with safety Jordan Fuller for second on the team in interceptions (three) and tied with linebacker Micah Kiser for third in tackles (77). Returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns, as well as a fumble, and his versatility was pivotal in allowing the Rams to use Ramsey in multiple spots throughout the secondary.
  • Darious Williams (restricted – Free Agent Spotlight): Led the Rams defense with four interceptions and 14 pass breakups, adding 44 total tackles in a breakout third season. Since Williams is a restricted free agent, the Rams have the ability to tender him a contract and secure right of first refusal for any he receives from any others.

PHOTOS: Interceptions & big hits — Best of Rams cornerbacks 2020 season

Take a look back at the top shots of the Rams cornerbacks from the 2020 season.

E_100420-NFL-GIANTS-RAMS-MCGILLEN-1753
1 / 65
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
2 / 65

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL9781
3 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_9294
4 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
SNY_1908
5 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_9640
6 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_9336
7 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_TOWL8982
8 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8198
9 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_1835
10 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_1694
11 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_TOWL9644
12 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_2340
13 / 65
E_TOWL78821
14 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8890
15 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_7735
16 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_TOWL9973_1_1
17 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8860_1
18 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8559
19 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8627
20 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8269 2
21 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6671
22 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL88951
23 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8185
24 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6027
25 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7918
26 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5681
27 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6413_1
28 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6198 2
29 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5805_1
30 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5772_1
31 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1323
32 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4065
33 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5118
34 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4439
35 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5553
36 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4070
37 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3876
38 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1539_2
39 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4936
40 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3480
41 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_Rams-101
42 / 65
E_TOWL2449
43 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2127
44 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2215
45 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2517 2
46 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1557
47 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0971_1
48 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TKingSelects_63A6729
49 / 65
David Long Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams during game action while playing against the New York Jets during the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
50 / 65

David Long Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams during game action while playing against the New York Jets during the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_B10I3082
51 / 65
E_TOWL1085_1
52 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
210103_RamsCardinals_WN_3298
53 / 65
Will Navarro / LA RAMS
E_LS1_7649_1
54 / 65
Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams breaks up a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
55 / 65

Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams breaks up a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TKingSelects_63A7641
56 / 65
201210_RamsPatriots_WN_3417
57 / 65
Defensive back (31) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams breaks up a pass against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
58 / 65

Defensive back (31) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams breaks up a pass against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL1185_1
59 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_201220_RamsJets_WN_2170
60 / 65
Will Navarro/LA RAMS
E_B10I3566
61 / 65
Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and returns it for a pick 6 touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
62 / 65

Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and returns it for a pick 6 touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive back (31) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
63 / 65

Defensive back (31) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams leaps and bats down the ball while defending DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
64 / 65

Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams leaps and bats down the ball while defending DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (22) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs for a pick 6 touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
65 / 65

Cornerback (22) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs for a pick 6 touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snead on approach to getting under salary cap, franchise tag decision

As the Rams navigate their current salary cap situation, general manager Les Snead said their goal is to get under it without having to cut or trade anyone. Snead also explains why the team opted against using the franchise tag for the third straight year. 
news

Rams awarded two compensatory third-round picks, one compensatory fourth-round pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams now have three additional draft choices thanks to the NFL's compensatory formula. 
news

Rams elect not to use franchise tag in 2021

The Los Angeles Rams have chosen to pass on using the franchise tag for the third-straight year. 
news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah talks Rams options at pick No. 57 in 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah discusses the Los Angeles Rams' biggest needs heading into the 2021 NFL Draft and what direction that could take them at pick No. 57. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Wide Receiver

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which wide receivers are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Which offensive linemen and edge rushers could be available at pick No. 57? 

Several of the latest 2021 mock drafts have Rams addressing the trenches. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Running Back

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams running backs are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Linebackers

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which linebackers are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Rams tender exclusive rights free agents Travin Howard and Coleman Shelton

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered linebacker Travin Howard and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton. 
news

McVay: Cam Akers "can be an every-down back" 

As Rams running back Cam Akers approaches his second NFL season, head coach Sean McVay indicated Akers is capable of handling a bigger role. 
news

McVay: OC Kevin O'Connell "has a huge say and a huge influence on how we want to operate, and I think even more so moving forward" 

Blocking offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell from interviewing for the same position with another NFL team reflects his value to the Rams coaching staff moving forward, according to head coach Sean McVay. 
Advertising