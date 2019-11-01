Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Pro Football Focus midseason highlights: Rams Special Teams

Nov 01, 2019 at 06:49 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams' bye week comes at an optimal time, exactly halfway through the 2019 season. In the third of a three-part series this week, theRams.com takes a look at Pro Football Focus' top evaluations of Los Angeles' special teams through the first eight games.

st

Best grade: 71.8 at Atlanta.

It's probably not too surprising to learn that Week 7 against the Falcons marked the best performance by the Rams' special teams this season.

Between field goals, the forced fumble on a punt return which was recovered in the endzone for a touchdown and what Johnny Hekker's fake punt led to, special teams accounted for 16 of the Rams' 37 points in that contest. LB Troy Reeder, who caused the fumble, received a special teams grade of 93.1 for his efforts.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who made three of four field goal attempts, also saw none of six of his kickoffs returned as they went into or out of the endzone for touchbacks.

Top-graded individual performances

Zuerlein: vs. Tampa Bay, 82.4 field goal grade. He made both of his field goal attempts, including a long of 58, as well as all four of his extra point attempts.

Punter Johnny Hekker: vs. San Francisco, 68.5 punting grade. He averaged a season-high 53.8 yards per attempt on five attempts. The number of attempts also tied most in a single game for Hekker this season.

Punt and kick returner JoJo Natson: vs. San Francisco, 63.3 overall return grade. Natson saw a season-high four opportunities to return punts and kickoffs combined. His 24.7 yards per return off three kickoffs still stands as his best average in a game this season.

Reeder, one of three undrafted free agents to make the initial 53-man roster, has been the top-performing special teams player according to PFF with a grade of 78.3. Seventh-round pick Nick Scott has recorded the most snaps on special teams with 180 through eight games.

Scott, Reeder and LB Travin Howard lead the unit in tackles with three each.

