Pro Football Focus midseason highlights: Rams Special Teams

Top-graded individual performances

Zuerlein: vs. Tampa Bay, 82.4 field goal grade. He made both of his field goal attempts, including a long of 58, as well as all four of his extra point attempts.

Punter Johnny Hekker: vs. San Francisco, 68.5 punting grade. He averaged a season-high 53.8 yards per attempt on five attempts. The number of attempts also tied most in a single game for Hekker this season.

Punt and kick returner JoJo Natson: vs. San Francisco, 63.3 overall return grade. Natson saw a season-high four opportunities to return punts and kickoffs combined. His 24.7 yards per return off three kickoffs still stands as his best average in a game this season.

Reeder, one of three undrafted free agents to make the initial 53-man roster, has been the top-performing special teams player according to PFF with a grade of 78.3. Seventh-round pick Nick Scott has recorded the most snaps on special teams with 180 through eight games.