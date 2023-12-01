Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Pro-ready upon arrival, Kobie Turner now seeing results on field

Dec 01, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Up and down Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner's hands went, as if directing an orchestra or choir, in celebratory fashion for the second time against the Seahawks in Week 12.

Symphony No. 91 performed its best piece yet, with Turner notching two sacks, four total tackles (two for loss) and two QB hits in the Rams' 37-14 win over the Cardinals this past Sunday.

"Each and every week, I keep growing in my confidence," Turner said Thursday. "The first week at Seattle, I was a little starry-eyed, legs were really heavy, I really felt like a rookie. But being able to get so many good reps, and then every week in practice feels like a game rep, a lot of times even harder than game reps, going up against BA (offensive lineman Brian Allen). Being able to get so many good high quality reps, I started to feel like, 'Okay, I know what's coming, I know what to expect.' Now I'm able to just go and cut it loose."

Whether measured with traditional statistics or analytics, Turner's performance last week stood above the rest in his rookie season so far.

According to Next Gen Stats, he set career highs in pressures (5), sacks (2), and pressure rate (22.7%) on 22 pass rushes against the Cardinals in Week 12 – while being double-teamed on 68.2% of his pass rushes (15 of 22).

Between that performance and the one in Week 9 against the Packers, where Turner had 10 total tackles and his first career full sack, Turner's best performances of the season have come an important time. And really, it was only a matter of time before that production showed up in a game.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Turner arrived in Los Angeles "veteran-laden," in that he picked things up right away, and it was apparent how smart he was, how high his capacity was in terms of football IQ, and what he could bring to L.A.'s defense.

Turner showed that in one of the Rams' first rookie meetings. Morris said he likes to sit on those, knowing how defensive line coach/run game coordinator Eric Henderson "puts them through the ringer." Morris will tell Henderson they are doing Install 1 that day, only to enter the room and find them doing Install 7.

"These guys are in jet-rush positions and they're doing what they're supposed to do, and he's trying to trick them with questions," Morris said. "'Can I run a gold-this, or a spark-that, and this and that.' And he was one of the few guys that picked it up right away and knew what was happening and why it was going on."

Thus, the growth seen from Turner at this juncture of the season, according to Morris, is getting the results now.

"And then you see his ops, and he knows what's happening," Morris said. "It's different than telling a person, when you go out there a couple of weeks in a row and you say that somebody's going turn to (defensive tackle) Aaron Donald and believe in it. And now he an absolute belief in it, and he's playing faster because of it, and he understands the stuff that's moving around him and how it's going a bit better. Because when you talk about put in a position, and putting the pieces in place, he had that from the very beginning. I got to give his college coaches a lot of credit, and all the people he had before us, because he came in here ready-made to come out there and play pro football and to be able to do some of those things. I really have been impressed with his ability to move around, with his ability to get better and better every single week."

As for the celebration, Turner isn't conducting to a specific piece of music. He said it's more "conducting the silence," though he has gotten a kick out of seeing some Tik Toks that put music to it.

Donald said Turner is playing with confidence – and joked that maybe his celebration is too long. But Donald also knows that if Turner keeps up his recent play, Symphony No. 91 will be conducting often.

"It's him. It's a little long, I think," Donald said with a smile. "That's his signature, man. As long as he keeps making plays, it's going to grow and it's gonna become something big for him."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Cooper Kupp preview Week 13 vs. Browns

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Browns at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams DB & Super Bowl XXXIV Champion Rich Coady

Former Rams defensive back Rich Coady reminisces about winning a Super Bowl as a rookie in 1999 and how the solidarity in the locker room helped play a big a big role in that win.
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 13 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams' Week 13 regular season home game against the Browns. 
news

Kyren Williams named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12

Rams running back Kyren Williams' explosive Week 12 performance against the Cardinals has earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week recognition. 
news

Puka Nacua on his record-setting rookie campaign & what he has learned playing alongside Cooper Kupp | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 111

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua talks about his breakout rookie season & what he has learned playing alongside wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 13

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 13 regular season matchup against the Cleveland Browns. 
news

First Look: Rams host Browns at SoFi Stadium in Week 13 seeking 3-game win streak

An early preview of Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Duke Shelley placed on Injured Reserve; McVay says Quentin Lake not expected to return this week vs. Browns

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates coming out of Sunday's Week 12 game against the Cardinals. 
news

"No estoy sorprendido": Increíble regreso de Kyren Williams ayuda a los Rams a completar otra barrida divisional | Resumen del partido

Matthew Stafford lanzó cuatro pases de touchdown en el cómodo triunfo sobre Arizona que acerca a Los Ángeles a la zona de playoffs en la NFC.
news

'200' percent': Kyren Williams shows he's at more than full strength with 204 total yards and two touchdowns vs. Cardinals

In his first game back from an ankle injury, running back Kyren Williams went off for 204 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the Rams' 37-14 road win over the Cardinals.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams react to Rams' 37-14 Week 12 win over Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 37-14 road win over the Cardinals.
