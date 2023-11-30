Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 13 vs. Browns

Nov 29, 2023 at 05:23 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing what they've seen from the Browns defense, the play of offensive guards Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations.

"They've got great players at all three levels of the defense." – McVay

  • Whether along the defensive line, at linebacker, or in the defensive backfield, Cleveland has difference-makers within each group. 
  • The Browns enter Week 13 allowing the fewest total yards per game in the NFL at 247.9.

"They've done a great job. They're really physical players, both in pass protection and in the run game." – Stafford

  • Avila and Dotson have been difference-makers in both phases for the Rams' offense this season. 
  • Stafford said both players were "huge reasons" some of the screen passes they executed last week against the Cardinals worked so well.

